Bianca Andreescu's next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Madrid Open 2022 First Round

After winning a round at Stuttgart last week, 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will be keen to build on her performance this week at the Madrid Open.

She will begin her campaign on Friday, April 29, against World No. 42 Alison Riske. Andreescu notably got the better of Riske in three sets in their last meeting at Indian Wells in 2021.

The 21-year-old took a six-month break from the sport after her third-round exit from the BNP Paribas Open last year to deal with mental health concerns. Having recharged her batteries, Andreescu is now eager to compete for the biggest titles on the tour.

Adam Laskaris @adam_la2karis Bianca Andreescu opened up about her mental health after returning to the court today in Stuttgart.



"I was struggling a lot mentally. I just wasn't enjoying myself out there... whenever I lost, it sounds a bit dramatic, but I hated myself. If I won, I loved myself." Bianca Andreescu opened up about her mental health after returning to the court today in Stuttgart."I was struggling a lot mentally. I just wasn't enjoying myself out there... whenever I lost, it sounds a bit dramatic, but I hated myself. If I won, I loved myself." https://t.co/o0apaH8obV

Where is Bianca Andreescu playing?

Bianca Andreescu will make her debut this week at the Madrid Open. It is the first of two combined ATP and WTA 1000 outdoor claycourt events ahead of the French Open, with the Italian Open in Rome being the other.

The Madrid Open began in 2002 as a men's-only indoor hardcourt event before expanding to include a premier women's event in 2009. It changed its surface to outdoor clay and moved to the Caja Magica from the Madrid Arena that same year.

The tournament is currently one of the most important stops on the European calendar and draws the biggest stars from the tennis world every year.

Who is Bianca Andreescu playing against?

Alison Riske in action at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

Bianca Andreescu will play the 31-year-old Alison Riske, who reached a career-high world ranking of 18 in 2019. The American has made the second week of a Grand Slam thrice, with a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon in 2019 being her best performance at a Major.

Riske has three titles to her credit, with the latest win coming at Linz last November. She brought that momentum into the new season to finish as the runner-up in Adelaide in January.

However, the World No. 42 has been inconsistent since then, with a fourth-round showing in Miami being her best result in the past three months.

The American is an aggressive player who has had most of her success on grasscourt. But with Andreescu yet to hit her peak form, she will fancy her chances of avenging her loss to the Canadian at Indian Wells last year.

Bianca Andreescu Fans @Andreescu_Fans



Estimated time for the match

9AM ET

2PM

4PM

3PM Bianca will play Alison Riske 3rd match on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium tomorrowEstimated time for the match9AM ET2PM4PM3PM Bianca will play Alison Riske 3rd match on Arantxa Sanchez Stadium tomorrow☺️ Estimated time for the match🇨🇦 9AM ET🇬🇧 2PM🇷🇴 4PM🇪🇸 3PM https://t.co/oWDMaphdrS

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske match schedule

Andreescu and Riske's match is the third match at the Arantxa Sanchez Stadium on Friday after an 11 am local time start.

Match timing: Approx 2:00 pm local time / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 am ET / 5:30 pm IST.

Date: 29 April 2022.

Bianca Andreescu vs Alison Riske streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on these respective channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to DAZN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Spain: Spanish fans will get extensive coverage on DAZN, TVE & TV3.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

