Bianca Andreescu shares highlights from her experience at NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto

Bianca Andreescu shared pictures of her enjoying herself to the fullest during the NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. The Canadian tennis player was also in attendance at the festivities during the build-up to the weekend.

The All-Star Weekend was an entertaining affair, and it culminated with Team Matthews winning the event by defeating Team McDavid 7-4 and winning the $1 million team prize. Auston Matthews, one of Toronto Maple Leafs' star players, won the MVP trophy after registering four points in the final from two strikes.

Andreescu, who is on the road to recovery as she attempts to return to competitive tennis action, was all smiles over the course of the weekend. She posted four pictures on social media, with the first one showing her in a black top and black pants. She also wore a fluffy red jacket to complete her look.

The second picture features Andreescu leaning against a pillar in what looks like a lobby area. This time around, she ditched her red jacket and opted for an all-black look. In the third picture, the Canadian is seen giving an interview in a black top and a baggy-looking pair of red pants. The last one showed Andreescu all smiles during the skills competition.

The post was also accompanied by a caption and three ice hockey stick and puck emojis.

"pt 1 NHL all star weekend", she tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Andreescu revealed her comeback plans during the NHL All-Star festivities

Bianca Andreescu on Day Four of Wimbledon 2023

At the festivities leading up to the NHL All-Star Weekend, Bianca Andreescu spoke about her plan to return to competitive tennis, in an interview with TSN.

The 2019 US Open champion, who is currently recovering from a stress fracture in her back, is hopeful of featuring at the Indian Wells Masters in March but refused to confirm her participation in the prestigious tournament. She said:

"It's getting there. It's not 100%, but I'm really hoping I can play Indian Wells. It's not guaranteed, but I'm taking it day by day, and I'm really hoping I can get back on court soon."

The Canadian also caught pop star Justin Bieber's show during the NHL All-Star Weekend festivities. Andreescu revealed that she was a huge fan of the pop star during her childhood.

"I was obsessed with him for like, five years, when I was 9, 10, 11, 12. He was one of the first concerts I ever went to, so seeing him after 10 years, it was insane", Bianca Andreescu stated.

Additionally, the 23-year-old spoke about Jannik Sinner winning the 2024 Australian Open men's singles title. She said she didn't anticipate the 22-year-old Italian would win the Slam so early in his career.

"He's [Jannik Sinner] amazing, but I didn't think it would come so soon. He's had amazing results, I'm definitely happy for him", she said.