Bianca Andreescu has opened up about her experience seeing Justin Bieber in person. Andreescu attended the festivities in the build-up to Toronto's NHL All-Star Game. Bieber was also in attendance, leaving the tennis player starstruck.

The Canadian pop star went more than a year without performing a live set. However, he came back to the stage with a bang and put on quite the show at Drake's History Club recently. It was a relatively short set, but donning a hockey jersey, Bieber treated the crowd to renditions of some of his most iconic songs.

Bieber's set included hits such as 'Baby', 'Eenie Meenie', 'Ghost', and 'Peaches'. The 29-year-old's onstage hiatus came as a consequence of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that involves shingles outbreaks affecting facial nerves.

Diagnosed with the condition back in June 2022, Bieber decided to stop touring in September of the same year. His return to the stage at Drake's History Club was met with rapturous applause, and Andreescu was floored by his presence at the NFL All-Star Game's festivities.

The Canadian tennis star, who is plotting a comeback of her own to the courts, shared what it was like to be in the same space as Bieber, in an interview with TSN (h/t Tennis.com):

"My inner child was screaming to the core. I was obsessed with him for, like, 5 years, when I was 9, 10, 11, 12. He was one of the first concerts I ever went to, so seeing him after 10 years, it was insane."

Bianca Andreescu hopes to play a part in the upcoming Indian Wells Masters

Bianca Andreescu at Wimbledon 2023

In August 2023, Bianca Andreescu announced her withdrawal from the US Open owing to a stress fracture in her back. The last time she played was at the 2023 Canadian Open, where she lost in the first round to Italy's Camila Giorgi.

The injury proved to be a nagging one, and as a result, Andreescu couldn't recover in time for any further action in the 2023 season. Despite the 2024 season having kicked off and in full swing, the 23-year-old is yet to make her return. She had to withdraw from the Australian Open as well.

However, according to Andreescu, there's a chance that she will be fit in time for the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. She has a special connection with the tournament, as it was the first Masters title she won back in 2019, which proved to be her breakthrough year as she went on to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The Canadian said, via the aforementioned source:

"It's not 100%, but I'm really hoping that I can play Indian Wells. It's not guaranteed, but I'm taking it day by day, and I'm really hoping I can get back on court soon."