Bianca Andreescu shows support for Canada men's national soccer team after their FIFA World Cup campaign ends

Bianca Andreescu took to Instagram to send a message of support to the Canadian men's national soccer team after their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end in the group stages.

At Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium, Morocco defeated Canada 2-1 to progress to the knockout rounds for the first time in 36 years. Canada's elimination from the tournament was confirmed even before the game began.

This was the first appearance for the Canadian men's side at a World Cup in 36 years, and only their second in history.

Andreescu uploaded an Instagram story with the squad's pre-match photo and added a raising hands emoji and the Canadian national flag to show her support.

Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story for the Canada men's national soccer team.

The Canadians concluded the competition without a point, having already suffered losses to Belgium by a score of 1-0 and Croatia by a score of 4-1. Over the past two weeks, the young North American side has been through a dramatic learning curve.

After their loss against Morocco, Canada have now lost their first six World Cup games, becoming the third team in tournament history after Mexico (which lost its first nine games) and El Salvador (six) to do so. Despite the disappointing results, the Canadians received praise for their spirited performance against Belgium.

Alphonso Davies, who plays as a winger for Canada and left-back for German giants Bayern Munich, will hope to guide the team to greater heights when they host the next edition of the World Cup along with Mexico and USA.

Bianca Andreescu dazzled by the response to her fundraising drive for Giving Tuesday

Andreescu was dazzled by the response for her fundraising drive for Giving Tuesday

Bianca Andreescu supported Tennis Canada's Giving Tuesday fundraising initiative, which aids the growth of tennis in Canada. Tennis Canada began the initiative to help the upcoming generation of Canadian tennis players.

Through Tennis Canada's official Instagram account after the campaign was over, the Canadian showed her gratitude for people's contributions and support.

"I'm getting emotional right now writing this. Your generosity on Giving Tuesday means so much to me and all of the current and future players supported by Tennis Canada. Together, we raised a total of $190,000," noted Bianca Andreescu.

"Your support gives every player the advantage to be our best and achieve our dreams, while making Canada a world-leading tennis nation! You are our advantage, Canada! From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your donations and support," Andreescu added.

Andreescu reposted Tennis Canada's post on her Instagram story and added a "Thank You," with a heart emoji.

Bianca Andreescu's Instagram story with the original post.

