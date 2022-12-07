Bianca Andreescu sums up the 2022 season as she shares her favorite moments from the year

Bianca Andreescu recently shared some of her favorite moments from the 2022 season.

The Canadian has had her share of highs and lows this year. While consistent second and third-round appearances helped her maintain a top-50 ranking (No. 45), the 22-year-old wasn't able to win a tournament. Her only final came at the Bad Homburg Open, where she was beaten by Caroline Garcia.

Andreescu shared some of her favorite moments from the year on Instagram on Tuesday, including pictures of herself surfing and getting a tattoo. The 2019 US Open champion also shared a video of herself signing copies of her book, Bibi's Got Game.

"Some of my favourite moments this year :-)," she captioned her post.

Bianca Andreescu was last seen in action at the Guadalajara Open where she went on to reach the third round following victories over Jil Teichmann and Petra Kvitova. She lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula in straight sets. She also competed for Canada in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning one of her two singles matches.

Bianca Andreescu set to feature in the World Tennis League

Andreescu at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Bianca Andreescu will next be seen in action at the inaugural edition of the World Tennis League, which is set to commence on December 19. The exhibition tournament will be hosted at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The Canadian, along with Nick Kyrgios, Caroline Garcia, Andreas Seppi, and Rohan Bopanna, is part of Team Eagles.

She will team up with Bopanna in a mixed doubles match against Team Kites' Holger Rune and Sania Mirza on the opening day of the event. The pair will square off against Dominic Thiem and Anett Kontaveit of Team Hawks in the last match of the group stage. Andreescu will also partner with Italian veteran Seppi against Team Falcons' Grigor Dimitrov and Aryna Sabalenka.

The 22-year-old will not feature in any of the singles fixtures as Caroline Garcia is set to take up that role for the team.

