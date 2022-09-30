Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek lead star-studded player field for World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are among the tennis stars who will compete in the World Tennis League in Dubai. The competition will take place from December 19-24 at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Sixteen players will take part in the event and they'll be drawn into four teams of four players each following a player lottery which will take place on November 1.

The matches will last two sets with 10-point tiebreaks deciding the outcome if both competitors win a set each. Ticket-holders can also watch a concert featuring Dutch DJs Tiesto and Armin van Buuren each day after play ends.

Rajesh Banga, the chairman of the World Tennis League, said that the competition will be an event unlike any other and brings a unique and engaging new format to tennis.

“The World Tennis League will be an event like no other. It brings a unique and engaging new format to the game of tennis, offering a spectacular mix of sport and entertainment together. We can’t wait to welcome fans from around the globe for this momentous event that hails a new era for tennis," said Banga, via Gulf News.

Djokovic, undoubtedly the biggest name in the competition, called it an "exciting" event.

“This new event is exciting, there’s no doubt about it. I’ve had a lot of success there over the years and really enjoy the fans. This is something different, and it’s going to be great being a part of it," he said.

WTA World No. 1 Swiatek is another star player who will compete at the event in Dubai and said she can't wait for it.

“I like it most when tennis connects people and when it’s true entertainment. When it’s combined with a great show and music, it’s even better, so that’s the reason why I’m excited to join this year’s World Tennis League. I’m happy that together with other top players we’ll introduce tennis as fun to new audiences. I can’t wait," the Pole said.

Who are the other players competing in the World Tennis League?

Alexander Zverev has not been in action since the French Open this year.

Apart from Novak Djokovic, the likes of Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios and Grigor Dimitrov will also compete in the World Tennis League. Dominic Thiem, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gael Monfils also make up the male contingent in the tournament in Dubai.

Other female players in the tournament include Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, Anett Kontaveit, Paula Badosa, Simona Halep, Aryna Sabalenka, Bianca Andreescu and Sania Mirza.

