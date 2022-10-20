Bianca Andreescu vs Jessica Pegula: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Guadalajara Open

Bianca Andreescu will face third seed Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 of the Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

The Canadian entered the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament using a protected ranking and booked her place in the third round by ousting 16th seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

Kvitova started well and took the opening set 6-3 but Andreescu roared back into the match and won the next two sets 6-2, 6-0 to seal her place in the third round of the Guadalajara Open.

The Canadian now faces an uphill task as she will be up against the in-form Jessica Pegula. The World No. 5 survived a scare against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and had to save three match points before beating her 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).

Pegula and Andreescu will lock horns for the second time, with the former leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two met in the Round of 16 of this season's Madrid Open, with the American winning 7-5, 6-1.

Pegula has had an impressive season so far and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, someone of Andreescu's talents should not be written off. The Canadian is trying hard to return to the kind of form she had back in 2019 and is capable of giving Pegula a run for her money.

The winner of the match will face either sixth seed Caroline Garcia or Sloane Stephens in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jessica Pegula match schedule

The third-round clash between Jessica Pegula and Bianca Andreescu will be held on Thursday, October 20. It will be the second match at the Akron Tennis Stadium.

Date: October 20, 2022

Time: Approx 12: 30 pm local time.

Bianca Andreescu vs Jessica Pegula streaming details

Jessica Pegula in action at the Guadalajara Open

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Guadalajara Open live on their respective channels and sites:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom and Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia and France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain & Japan.

DigiSport - Romania.

Network4 - Hungary.

iQIYI - China.

Now TV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

O2 TV - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Super Tennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - USA, Germany & Austria.

Tennis Channel / SRG - Switzerland.

Tennis Channel / Ziggosport - Netherlands.

TSN - Canada.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

