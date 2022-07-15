"Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to the USA but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border" - Texas State Senator Drew Springer

It looks like Novak Djokovic could miss his second Grand Slam this year due to his decision to not get vaccinated against COVID-19. A few days before the 2022 Wimbledon Championships began, the US Government released fresh coronavirus guidelines for foreign travelers.

While the new rules do not require travelers to produce a negative test result, proof of vaccination is mandatory. This means that Djokovic, who has made it clear that he will not get the vaccine, cannot enter the US to compete at the 2022 US Open, which begins on August 29.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), the tournament organizers, have also refused to seek a special exemption from the government for unvaccinated players.

After a video surfaced recently where people in large numbers can be seen allegedly entering the US illegally, Texas State Senator Drew Springer slammed the US Government and it's coronavirus rules.

"Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to the USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen." Springer tweeted.

Drew Springer @DrewSpringer #txlege #USOpen Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen https://t.co/vOXk9GLbKR

The World No. 7 won his seventh Wimbledon title this year, beating Australia's Nick Kyrgios in the final to become a 21-time Grand Slam champion. He is just one Major behind Rafael Nadal, who is the Slam record-holder on the men's circuit.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is a three-time US Open winner.

Novak Djokovic has once again set the record straight that he will not get vaccinated against the virus, even if he has to let go of titles.

"I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated, so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter the United States, or exemption. I don't think an exemption is realistically possible. I'll wait for some good news from the US because I would really love to go there," Djokovic said.

The Recount @therecount John McEnroe on Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic's vaccine status hindering his ability to play more tournaments:



"These politicians are getting their way too much. They did in Australia. Let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, come on. This is ridiculous." John McEnroe on Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic's vaccine status hindering his ability to play more tournaments:"These politicians are getting their way too much. They did in Australia. Let the guy come in and play in the U.S. I mean, come on. This is ridiculous." https://t.co/oOj8aC6Tsr

"At the moment I can't go to the United States, I'm hoping for positive news, but there's not a lot of time, I don't know, hope springs eternal. I'd like to play the US Open but if it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, nor the first Grand Slam I have to withdraw from," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far