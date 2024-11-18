“Big 3 era is over, carrot era has started”;“Ridiculous dominance” - Fans amazed by Jannik Sinner beating Taylor Fritz to win maiden ATP Finals title

Tennis fans were left in awe as Jannik Sinner triumphed over Taylor Fritz to secure his first ATP Finals title. With this win, he became the first Italian to clinch the season-ending tournament title.

Sinner was placed in the Ilie Nastase Group alongside Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, and Alex de Minaur. He kicked off his campaign by defeating De Minaur (6–3, 6–4) in the first group stage match.

The World No.1 then continued his winning streak by overcoming Fritz (6–4, 6–4) and Medvedev (6–3, 6–4) in the next two group stage matches, followed by a victory over Casper Ruud (6–1, 6–2) in the semifinals to secure his spot in the final

In the championship match, Jannik Sinner outplayed Taylor Fritz with a score of 6–4, 6–4, to claim the 2024 ATP Finals title. With this win, he became the first player to win the season-ending tournament without dropping a set since Ivan Lendl achieved this feat in 1986.

Tennis fans were happy to see Jannik Sinner win his maiden ATP Finals title and they took to social media to express their admiration for his performance

One fan stated that Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic's reign had come to an end and that the era of Sinner has begun.

“Big 3 era is over. The carrot era has started,” the fan posted.

Many fans praised the World No.1 for his "dominant" season.

“This is post-puke Sinner's world, we're just living in it. His achievements in this season alone are enough to get him into the tennis hall of fame, winning the ATP Finals without dropping a set is just the cherry on top. Ridiculous dominance in spite of every single participant he faced throwing everything he had at him,” a fan wrote.

“One of the all-time dominant hard court seasons capped off with one of the all-time dominant ATP Finals runs,” a fan posted.

“Sinner is just too good, he's playing at a higher level than any player on tour, the others are playing catch-up now. A deserving victory, befitting end to a dominant season,” a fan wrote.

While one fan labeled Jannik Sinner as an "absolute workhorse," another fan deemed him to be a "special talent."

“70-6. Just astonishing . Only 3 losses on hard courts. Special, Special talent,” a fan posted .

“You get the feeling Sinner isn't even going to celebrate after this, just going to go right back to work. Absolute workhorse,” a fan wrote.

“[Taylor] Fritz would have won against any other player with the level he showed today. Sinner is crazy good,” a fan posted.

Jannik Sinner on winning ATP Finals 2024: “It’s amazing, it’s something very special”

Jannik Sinner at Nitto ATP Finals 2024 [Source: Getty]

After securing the 2024 ATP Finals by defeating Taylor Fritz in the finals, Jannik Sinner expressed that winning the title was "special" to him, and winning a title in Italy made it more meaningful to him.

“It’s amazing, it’s my first title in Italy and it means so much to me, it’s something very special. I just tried to understand what works best for each opponent, trying to play my best possible tennis. That was the key,” Sinner said [via ATPTour.com].

Sinner stated that he was "happy" with his performance and said he could not have performed any better even if he tried to.

“It was a very high level tournament from my side. At times, I couldn't have played better, so I am very happy,” he added .

Jannik Sinner concluded his exceptional year with eight titles - the 2024 Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open, Halle Open, Miami Open, Cincinnati Open, US Open, Shanghai Masters, and the ATP Finals.

