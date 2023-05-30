"Big get at a time when very few household names are active" - Venus Williams returning to action soon makes tennis fans rejoice

Venus Williams is set to play yet another WTA tournament at the age of 42. The American legend has received a wildcard to compete at the Libema Open, which will be played in the city of 's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, from June 12-18.

Williams last played at the Auckland Open in January and registered her first singles win since 2021. She defeated Katie Volynets in the opening round before losing to Zhu Lin in her next match. The American has been on the sidelines since after picking up a hamstring injury ahead of the Australian Open.

After the news of the former World No. 1's participation in 's-Hertogenbosch, tennis fans were ecstatic to see the seven-time Grand Slam champion still competing at the highest level. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg noted that Williams would turn 43 soon, leading him to declare that her decision to still play is a good sign for women's tennis at a time when very few "household names" are active.

"Venus Williams turns 43 in a few weeks, and she’s ramping up for another run on her signature surface. Hasn’t played since an injury in Auckland in early January. Big get for tennis at a time when very few household names are active," Rothenberg tweeted.

A fan hoped that Williams would perform well at Libema and decide, therefore, to play at her most successful Grand Slam, the Wimbledon Championships, soon after.

"Super happy about Venus' return! Hope you're ready to run around at Wimbledon again," a fan wrote.

Others were glad just to see Williams continue her legendary career despite physical challenges.

"She just…keeps…going! Even at 42, Venus finding new places to play," a fan said.

"When you a legend….. when you legendary. Let go Vee," another fan said.

"OMG this was the last thing I needed to convince me to get tickeys," a user wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions to Venus Williams' news:

Venus Williams reveals the best advice she received from Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Venus Williams recently shared the best advice she has received over her long career, including from her sister Serena Williams. The Williams sisters are one the most recognizable faces of tennis globally, and the elder Williams' continued presence on the WTA Tour is only spreading their brand even further.

In an Instagram Q&A session, she responded to a fan question about the most inspiring thing someone has told her. the 42-year-old answered by quoting her mother Oracene Price, her sister Serena, and their older sister Lyndrea.

“'If it’s too good to be true, it probably is.' That was my mom. 'You have to show up, so why not compete?' That was Serena. And from Lyn, 'Update, don’t be late.'” Venus Williams said on Instagram.

