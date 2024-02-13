"Big respect" - Novak Djokovic commends Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr for attending assistant coach Dejan Milojevic's funeral in Serbia

Novak Djokovic recently expressed his gratitude to Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who flew to Belgrade, Serbia, to attend the funeral of his former assistant coach Dejan Milojevic on Monday, February 12.

Milojevic, who was a mentor to NBA star Nikola Jokic, died at the age of 46 on January 17, after suffering a heart attack. He joined the Warriors as an assistant coach in 2021, after a successful coaching career in Europe with Mega Basket and Buducnost. The Serb also helped the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship.

Djokovic took to social media to acknowledge Kerr’s gesture and thank him for his presence. The Serb shared a photo of Kerr at the funeral on his Instagram story and wrote:

"🙏🙏🙏Big respect."

Kerr was accompanied by other Warriors coaches and staff, including general manager Mike Dunleavy, assistant coaches Chris DeMarco and Ron Adams, and others.

The 36-year-old's latest appearance was at the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the semifinals to eventual champion and fourth seed Jannik Sinner in a four-set thriller.

Novak Djokovic returns to 2024 Indian Wells for the first time since 2019

Novak Djokovic has won the BNP Paribas Open, also known as Indian Wells, a record-equalling five times and won three consecutive titles (tied with Roger Federer).

Djokovic made his debut in Indian Wells in 2006, where he faced an early exit against Julien Benneteau in straight sets. The next year, he reached the finals where he lost to Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

The Serb claimed his first title in 2008, beating American Mardy Fish in three sets in the final. The World No. 1 repeated the feat in 2011, defeating Nadal in a thrilling three-setter. In 2014, he edged out Roger Federer in three sets in the final and then dominated the Swiss in 2015 as well. In 2016, he completed his hat-trick by beating Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion also reached the quarterfinals in 2009, before losing to Andy Roddick in straight sets. He also made it to the semifinals in 2012 and 2013, where he lost to John Isner and Juan Martin del Potro, respectively.

The 36-year-old made his latest appearance in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in 2019, where he lost in the third round to Philipp Kohlschreiber in straight sets.

The Serb recently updated his tennis calendar on his official website, which displays Indian Wells as his next tournament.

