Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved celebrated Korda lifting the doubles title at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sebastian Korda's singles campaign ended in the third round after a loss to Daniil Medvedev in a three-set thriller. He was awarded a bye in the first round and won his second-round match against Max Purcell.

On the other hand, Korda's doubles campaign, along with his partner Jordan Thompson, saw them go all the way and lift the 2024 Madrid Open trophy. The American-Australian pair upset top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6(4), 7-5 in the first round.

In the second round, they eased past Andres Molteni and John Peers 6-4, 6-4. The quarterfinals saw them square off and defeat the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(4), 6-4.

Korda and Thompson then downed Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 3-6, 6-3, [10-8] in the semifinals. In the final, they defeated Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlasek 6-3, 7-6(7) to lift the title in the Spanish capital. This was their first tournament as a pair.

Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved shared her contentment over the American's title victory on her Instagram story.

"Big smiles today," Nedved wrote along with the picture.

Korda reposted her story and wrote:

" ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Sebastian Korda and girlfriend Ivana Nedved both come from sporting families

Sebastian Korda at the Dubai Tennis Championships

Sebastian Korda and his girlfriend Ivana Nedved both hail from sporting families. Korda's father Petr Korda is a former Grand Slam champion, winning the Australian Open title in 1998. Korda's mother, Regina Rajchrtová, was also a former tennis player, winning two singles titles on the ITF Circuit. The American's sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda are professional golfers.

Ivana Nedved's father is the former Czech footballing legend Pavel Nedved. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2003.

After Korda's quarterfinal match against Ben Shelton at the 2023 Shanghai Masters, he was asked if he felt pressure coming from a family with a rich sporting history. The American said that he did not feel any added pressure as he loves what he does, adding that his sisters also love what they do and that they, too, enjoy it without any pressure.

"I don't think it creates any pressure. In the end, we're all doing kind of what we love to do. Tennis is something that I just love doing. It doesn't matter if it's playing, watching, I watch tennis all day long, basically. I just really enjoy being here, really enjoy playing tennis. Same thing with my sisters, they love doing what they're doing. I don't think there's any pressure with it," Sebastian Korda said in the press conference.