Fans were left frustrated as Coco Gauff, the World No. 2, lost to Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open. Since the French Open, this was the closest she came to winning a title, but ultimately failed to achieve it.Coco Gauff made a string of basic mistakes in her QF match against Paolini. She racked up 62 unforced errors and 16 double faults to succumb to the Italian, who faced an ankle injury at the start of the deciding set but persevered in the end. Gauff's frustrations were clear as she threw her arms in the air and then smashed her racket on the ground, losing (6-2), (4-6), (3-6).The American No. 1 lost her third match to Paolini in the 2025 season. Her underwhelming show drew attention from fans, who called out the top players of the US for being a disgrace.One fan called Gauff and men's No. 1 Taylor Fritz frauds, writing:&quot;Gauff right up there with Fritz for biggest American tennis fraud&quot;Joe @xislandersLINKGauff right up there with Fritz for biggest American tennis fraudAnother fan questioned Gauff's form in the same line, commenting:&quot;Coco with 60+ errors and 16 double faults. WTF is she doing?&quot;Tim Rhodes @TRhodes96LINKCoco with 60+ errors and 16 double faults. WTF is she doing?A X user wondered whether this is what the WTA has come down to, saying:&quot;Is this the level of the WTA? Coco Gauff is world number 2 and can't serve??&quot;SPORT-CASTLE TV @sportcastle01LINKIs this the level of the WTA?Coco Gauff is world number 2 and can't serve??Another fan suggested that Coco Gauff consider a coaching change.&quot;Coco need better coaches'dev @revivingrareLINKCoco need better coachesAnother X user predicted Gauff's US Open campaign as well, not putting much hope on her.&quot;Not expecting Coco to get past R2 in the USopen with this weak ass serve. Embarrassing. Wasting everyone’s time&quot;McKenley 🇭🇹 @kenley_mckLINKNot expecting Coco to get past R2 in the USopen with this weak ass serve. Embarrassing. Wasting everyone’s timeCoco Gauff announced missing the US Open mixed doubles days before Fan WeekGauff at the 2025 French Open press conference - (Source: Getty)Coco Gauff earned a doubles title at the 2024 French Open and reached the semifinals of a mixed doubles at the 2022 Wimbledon. Despite being selected to play this year, she ruled out the opportunity because of sponsorship engagements and to be mentally charged up for the singles.“For me, it was just because I know the free week of the US Open is already packed for me, for sponsor things, and it was just like a whole other thing. I’m very competitive, if I were to lose, I would not be happy. So, I didn’t want to waste mental energy on that,&quot; she said.The 21-year-old added:“I think it’s cool, and I think it’s going to be an exciting two days, and not knocking it off for the future. It’s just that I plan my sponsor weeks literally like a year out, sometimes a year and a half out. And when this whole thing was coming up, I was already booked and busy.”Gauff was the US Open champion in 2023 but missed defending the title in 2024.