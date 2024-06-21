"Biggest opponent: Her immunity";"Can’t catch a break" - Fans shocked as Elena Rybakina withdraws from Berlin 2024 with new injury trouble

Elena Rybakina was again a victim of abdominal issues which led to her retirement from her 2024 Berlin Open quarterfinal match against Victoria Azarenka. Gastrointestinal issues have forced the Kazakh to withdraw from several tournaments this season. Fans were disappointed to see her face another issue again before Wimbledon.

Rybakina began her grasscourt campaign with the Berlin Open and won her first match against Veronika Kudermetova. She was up against former World No.1 Azarenka in the quarterfinals where she faced an abdominal issue early in the first set.

The World No. 4 sat down on her bench, visibly in discomfort, at 1-3, 15-15, and jogged to the locker room soon after. It was announced later that she had to retire from the match due to an abdominal injury.

Before this, she had withdrawn from the Dubai Tennis Championships, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, and the Italian Open due to gastrointestinal issues.

Although it has not been confirmed that she faced the same issue in Berlin, it is suspected that the abdominal injury stated by the WTA's X (formerly Twitter) account as Rybakina's reason for withdrawal relates to the same.

Fans were disappointed with her persistent issue and many claimed her immunity is weak.

"Biggest opponent: her immunity," one fan wrote.

"She should do an immunity test. She can't be sick that frequently just too bad looking at her great results," another fan wrote.

"Babe can’t catch a break my goodness," wrote a third fan.

Here are some more reactions from fans suspecting some serious issue ailing Elena Rybakina.

"Gworl what is this again," wrote one fan.

"She retires because of illness in half of the tournaments," another fan wrote.

"In the last 12 months she has retired SEVEN times from a tournament… that is a strange thing to happen. Something is not right here, truly hope her team figures this one out," a third fan wrote.

Another fan posted an image and captioned it:

"Rybakina’s immune system every week."

Elena Rybakina's illness has overshadowed her form this season

Elena Rybakina at the Stuttgart Open.

Elena Rybakina has been in commendable form this season. She began 2024 with a triumph in Brisbane with wins over the likes of Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka.

She won the Abu Dhabi Open and was a runner-up at the Qatar Open before she had to withdraw from the quarterfinal of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Kazakh even withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells soon after.

The World No. 4 then reached the final of the Miami Open and won the Stuttgart Open before withdrawing from the Italian Open.

She reached the French Open quarterfinal and talked about her struggles after her loss against Jasmine Paolini. Elena Rybakina will hope to regain fitness before the Wimbledon begins on July 1.