Billie Jean King has congratulated her compatriot Chris Evert for launching an exclusive collection of tennis bracelets inspired by the latter's 1978 US Open story.

Evert famously lost a gold and diamond bracelet she wore while playing a match at the US Open in 1978. The proceeding came to a standstill until she recovered her piece of jewelry. In the process, she popularized the wrist ornament as the 'tennis bracelet'.

In the year 2022, Evert collaborated with Monica Rich Kosann, a jewelry brand, to roll out 'The Tennis Bracelet-CE Collection. Born 1978. Finally Authentic' line of armbands.

Billie Jean King recently received a bracelet from the collection as a gift from her friend Evert, who now owns a signature series in the Finally Authentic collection. King took to social media to show off the piece.

"Love my diamond and emerald tennis bracelet from the woman who is the reason tennis bracelets are called tennis bracelets, my friend @ChrissieEvert. Now with her jewelry partner @monicarkosann, “The Tennis Bracelet, Finally Authentic” is here," the 79-year-old wrote.

King shared the history attached to the 'tennis bracelet' to signify Evert's achievement and tweeted:

"At the 1978 @usopen Chrissie lost her diamond bracelet during a match. Play was stopped to search. Jewelers began referring to bracelets in the style of Chrissie's as tennis bracelets, & w/great success. Congratulations, Chrissie, on now having a collection of your own."

King won a total of 12 Grand Slam singles titles in her 15-year-long professional career. Evert reached greater heights with 18 Major singles trophies after turning pro in 1972. King hung her racket up in 1983 and Evert played till 1989.

Chris Evert leads the head-to-head count 19-7 against Billie Jean King

Chris Evert

Chris Evert dominated Billie Jean King on the women's circuit. The duo played a total of 26 matches against each other, with the head-to-head count 19-7 in favor of Evert.

The majority of the encounters between the two Americans were played in the USA. Some of their most notable encounters include the 1973 Wimbledon final, the 1975 Wimbledon semifinal, and the 1979 US Open semifinal. Both grasscourt encounters went King's way whereas Evert secured a 6-1, 6-0 victory at home.

The 1975 success at SW19 was King's last against her compatriot. Chris Evert didn't allow King to win any more matches whenever the duo took on each other till 1983. She amassed 11 back-to-back victories over King in the process.