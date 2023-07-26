Billie Jean King congratulates Katie Ledecky for tying Michael Phelps for most individual world swimming titles record

Tennis legend Billie Jean King congratulated US swimming star Katie Ledecky for tying the legendary Michael Phelps for the record of most individual world swimming titles.

Ledecky accomplished the feat while competing in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She won the 1,500-meter freestyle race — her 15th world title and fifth in the specific category — to claim the record.

The victory made the 26-year-old the first woman to win 20 World Championship gold medals. She also became the first swimmer to win five world titles in two different events, the 800-meter freestyle and the 1,500-meter freestyle.

Following this, Billie Jean King took to Twitter to congratulate Katie Ledecky on her incredible accomplishment. The 12-time Grand Slam winner wrote:

"Cheers to @katieledecky, who won Gold and her 15th individual world title in the 1,500-meter freestyle at the World Championships. In doing so, she ties Michael Phelps' record for the most individual world swimming titles."

Billie Jean King reacts to Emma Raducanu calling the WTA Tour "completely brutal"

Emma Raducanu pictured at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six.

Emma Raducanu recently spoke with The Sunday Times, saying that the emotions were too much for her, at times, when she was recovering from her wrist injury. The British tennis player added that she had to put up a brave front to keep going. She also believes that the WTA tour is brutal if one makes any mistakes.

"I am very young and still learning and making mistakes. It is a lot harder when you are making mistakes in front of everyone and everyone has something to say about it. The tour is completely brutal," she said.

Billie Jean King responded to Raducanu's remarks in an interview with CNN, saying that the Brit must ask for help when she needs it. The legendary former player added that being a professional athlete is not easy.

“Being a pro-athlete is hard. What do they expect? It is going to be difficult, but you’ve chosen to be a professional athlete. With that goes certain things that you have to look at. It’s competitive," Billie Jean King said.

"You have to ask for help if you need it. We [athletes] are used to stiff upper lip, be tough. No. On the court maybe, but off the court, you need help. Ask for what you want and need," she added.

King also said:

"Girls are socialized not to do that. Have you ever noticed that girls have a hard time to ask for what they want and what they need? And they need to step up and ask for it."