Billie Jean King Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after group stage in Asia/Oceania Group I

The Asia/Oceania group stage of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 concluded with the top two teams making it to the playoffs while the bottom two sides were relegated to Group II in 2025.

A total of six teams participated in the Asia/Oceania Group I of the Billi Jean King Cup 2024 in China, South Korea, India, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei, and Pacific Oceania.

Moving to the details of the standings, China topped the group stage with five consecutive wins. They started their competition with a 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei. They continued their momentum with a 3-0 victory over India.

Adding to their run, they defeated New Zealand 3-0 in their third game and got the better of Pacific Oceania 3-0 and South Korea 2-1 in their fourth and fifth encounters of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024, respectively.

On the other hand, Korea settled with the second spot, winning three games and losing two contests. They started their competition with a 3-0 win over New Zealand and beat Chinese Taiepi 3-0 in the second contest.

They proved to be too much for Pacific Oceania in the third encounter, winning 3-0. However, they settled with defeats against India (1-2) and China (1-2) in the fourth and fifth encounters of the tournament, respectively.

What about Team India in the Billie Jean King Cup standings?

Team India had to settle for the third position and thus bowed out of the competition. But they will continue to be a part of Group I for the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 campaign.

India secured three wins and faced two defeats in the campaign. They started their season with a 3-0 win over Pacific Oceania. Later, they were stunned by China by a 0-3 scoreline. However, they were quick to make a comeback with a 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei.

They registered a 2-1 win over South Korea in the fourth encounter. In the last contest of the group stage, India suffered a 1-2 defeat against New Zealand.

New Zealand secured the fourth spot with three wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei and Pacific Oceania settled with the bottom two spots with four and five defeats respectively.