Billie Jean King wished fellow tennis legend Andre Agassi on the occasion of his birthday. Eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi celebrated his 53rd birthday on Saturday, April 29.

King and Agassi made a big impact on the tour, albeit at different times. While King was an active professional tennis player from 1968 to 1990, winning 12 Grand Slam singles titles, Agassi was active from 1986 to 2006.

King shared an old picture of herself with Agassi and sent the former ATP World No. 1 good wishes on his birthday.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to 8x Grand Slam champion, @AndreAgassi!" Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter.

Agassi also received special birthday wishes from his kids, Jaz and Jaden. His daughter Jaz also shared an adorable picture with Agassi from her childhood.

Agassi has tried his hand at pickleball of late and has taken a liking to the sport. He recently joined John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang for an exhibition event, the Pickleball Slam. Agassi said that he would like to pursue pickleball for a long time to come.

"100% guys. I never thought I was gonna say this, but I am playing this as long as I can walk. I can't wait to get back out there. Pickleball is where tennis players go to die," Agassi said on the sidelines of the event.

A look back at Andre Agassi's tennis achievements

Andre Agassi at the 2019 Australian Open.

During his 20-year-long professional career, Andre Agassi won all four Grand Slam singles titles at least once. He won the French Open and Wimbledon once each and the US Open twice.

The Australian Open was Agassi's most successful Slam as he won the title there four times - in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003. Agassi also finished as the runner-up in a Major seven times.

Agassi, who won a total of 60 titles in his professional career, also won the Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. He beat India's Leander Paes in the semifinals to ensure a medal for the United States, before beating Spain's Sergi Bruguera in the final to bring home the gold medal. He is also a three-time Davis Cup champion.

Agassi, who is married to 22-time Grand Slam singles champion Steffi Graf, also ventured into coaching post retirement. He coached Novak Djokovic as well as Grigor Dimitrov, between 2017 and 2020.

