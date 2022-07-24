Billie Jean King receives Title IX Legend Award for championing "gender equality" and "LBGTQ+ rights in athletics"

Billie Jean King has been awarded the prestigious Chicago Title IX Legend Award in commemoration of the Amendment’s 50th anniversary. King was chosen for the award as a sports icon and a champion of equality by the city of Chicago.

Title IX is the name given to a US law that is best known for its role in ensuring gender equality for athletes, and was signed into action in 1972 by American President Richard Nixon. Considered a major victory for women's rights in the country at the time, Title IX prohibits discrimination in several areas, including education and athletics.

On the occasion of announcing the honor bestowed on the 12-time Grand Slam champion, Chicago Mayor Lori. E. Lightfoot praised her as a "trailblazer" who fought unceasingly for women's rights throughout her life.

"The Chicago Title IX Legend Award goes to Billie Jean King. A trailblazer in every sense of the term, King won 39 major tennis titles throughout her career, securing her place as one of the greatest tennis players ever to take to the court," Lightfoot wrote.

Hailing the American for championing the causes of gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights in sports, Lightfoot was eternally grateful to King for making a "real difference" in the lives of many athletes.

"King has truly become a leader in the fight for gender equality and LBGTQ+ rights in athletics. Through her organization, the Women's Sports Federation, as well as the WomenSports magazine, she has made a real difference in the lives of athletes," Lightfoot wrote.

Billie Jean King - Tennis champion and activist for gender equality

Billie Jean King flanked by Iga Swiatek and Amelie Mauresmo at the 2022 French Open

The 78-year-old has won 12 Grand Slam singles titles, including six trophies at Wimbledon. Post her win at the French Open in 1972, she became only the fifth woman in history to complete the Career Grand Slam. King won the US Open on four occasions and also reigned supreme at the Australian Open in 1968.

The American legend was also a prolific doubles player, winning 10 women's doubles and four mixed doubles titles at Wimbledon. The former World No. 1 has a total of 39 Grand Slam titles to her name, including 16 in the women's doubles category and 11 in mixed doubles.

At age 29, she most famously won the "Battle of the Sexes" contest against Bobby Riggs, a moment that is often regarded as a watershed moment in the history of women's tennis.

A pioneer in pushing for gender equality in tennis, Billie Jean King was also vocal about player compensation -- a fact that was brought up by Lori E. Lightfoot during the award announcement as well.

"Off the court, [Billie Jean King] lobbied for equality and pushed the U.S. Open to become the first major tournament to provide equal prize money for all competitors regardless of their gender," Lightfoot added.

After winning the US Open title in 1972, King announced that she would not take part the following year, since she received $15,000 less than men's winner Ilie Nastase. As a result of her relentless campaigning, The New York Major became the first Grand Slam to offer equal prize money for both men and women players from 1973 onwards.

