"She’s coming home" - Sloane Stephens, Billie Jean King and tennis world applaud WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison was met with rapturous applause from the tennis world on Twitter. The American athlete was released after US President Joe Biden reached a "one-for-one" agreement for a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.
Earlier in the year, Biden proposed a prisoner swap involving Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. However, Russia made it clear that they would not include Whelan in the deal and an agreement for a swap without him was reached.
Biden confirmed the news of Griner's release and her whereabouts on social media earlier today.
The news of the American's freedom was well received by the world of tennis. Former players Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs, Patrick McEnroe, and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens took to Twitter to express their happiness at Griner's release.
Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King thanked US President Biden and his team for their efforts in releasing the American from a Russian prison.
"Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom," Jean King wrote on Twitter.
Four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs also reacted to the news:
"Brittney Griner is freed!," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.
Sloane Stephens also expressed joy at her compatriot's release and return to the US.
"She’s coming home!!," Stephens wrote on Twitter.
Patrick McEnroe was overjoyed to hear about Griner's release. He also expressed his sadness for Whelan, whose imprisonment in Russia continues.
"Great news. Happy for her and her family. Devastated for Paul Whelan and family," McEnroe wrote on Twitter.
Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert advocated for Brittney Griner's release
Former tennis professionals Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert were amongst those advocating for Griner's release. Earlier this year, the duo took to social media to demand a safe return for the American athlete.
Chris Evert reacted to a leading sports writer's comments on the issue and stated that the Olympic champion did not deserve such treatment.
"That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare... #BringBrittneyHome," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.
Navratilova reacted to claims that Brittney Griner had been relocated to a penal colony during her time in prison and demanded her release.
"This is just awful… bring Brittney home , please!!!!" she tweeted.
