"She’s coming home" - Sloane Stephens, Billie Jean King and tennis world applaud WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner's release from Russian prison was met with rapturous applause from the tennis world on Twitter. The American athlete was released after US President Joe Biden reached a "one-for-one" agreement for a prisoner swap between the US and Russia.

Earlier in the year, Biden proposed a prisoner swap involving Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. However, Russia made it clear that they would not include Whelan in the deal and an agreement for a swap without him was reached.

Biden confirmed the news of Griner's release and her whereabouts on social media earlier today.

President Biden @POTUS Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home. https://t.co/FmHgfzrcDT

The news of the American's freedom was well received by the world of tennis. Former players Billie Jean King, Rennae Stubbs, Patrick McEnroe, and 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens took to Twitter to express their happiness at Griner's release.

Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King thanked US President Biden and his team for their efforts in releasing the American from a Russian prison.

"Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom," Jean King wrote on Twitter.

Billie Jean King @BillieJeanKing



After 294 days in Russian captivity,



Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. Brittney Griner is free!After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap.Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. Brittney Griner is free!After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one-for-one" prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden, and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom.

Four-time doubles Grand Slam champion Rennae Stubbs also reacted to the news:

"Brittney Griner is freed!," Stubbs wrote on Twitter.

Rennae Stubbs OLY @rennaestubbs Brittney Griner is freed! Brittney Griner is freed!

Sloane Stephens also expressed joy at her compatriot's release and return to the US.

"She’s coming home!!," Stephens wrote on Twitter.

sloanestephens @SloaneStephens twitter.com/potus/status/1… President Biden @POTUS Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home. https://t.co/FmHgfzrcDT She’s coming home!! She’s coming home!! ❤️❤️ twitter.com/potus/status/1…

Patrick McEnroe was overjoyed to hear about Griner's release. He also expressed his sadness for Whelan, whose imprisonment in Russia continues.

"Great news. Happy for her and her family. Devastated for Paul Whelan and family," McEnroe wrote on Twitter.

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe



Devastated for Paul Whelan and family. twitter.com/potus/status/1… President Biden @POTUS Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.



She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.She is on a plane.She is on her way home. https://t.co/FmHgfzrcDT Great news. Happy for her and her family.Devastated for Paul Whelan and family. Great news. Happy for her and her family. Devastated for Paul Whelan and family. 🙏🙏 twitter.com/potus/status/1…

Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert advocated for Brittney Griner's release

Martina Navratiova and Chris Evert during the BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Former tennis professionals Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert were amongst those advocating for Griner's release. Earlier this year, the duo took to social media to demand a safe return for the American athlete.

Chris Evert reacted to a leading sports writer's comments on the issue and stated that the Olympic champion did not deserve such treatment.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook… John Feinstein @JFeinsteinBooks I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad. That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare… #BringBrittneyHome That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare…#BringBrittneyHome 🙏🙏🙏 twitter.com/JFeinsteinBook…

"That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare... #BringBrittneyHome," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Navratilova reacted to claims that Brittney Griner had been relocated to a penal colony during her time in prison and demanded her release.

"This is just awful… bring Brittney home , please!!!!" she tweeted.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes