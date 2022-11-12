"Horrendous situation, she does not deserve this" - Sympathetic Chris Evert demands WNBA star Brittney Griner's safe return amidst Russia imprisonment

Chris Evert has sympathized with Women's NBA star and American basketball great Brittney Griner, who is currently imprisoned in Russia. Griner's situation got worse earlier this week after she was moved from a detention center to a Russian penal colony, and Evert has called for her safe return back to the United States and an end to the "nightmare."

Leading American sportswriter John Feinstein recently reacted to the situation, lamenting the fact that Griner has been widely criticized despite the challenges she is facing, and said that her "minor crime" certainly does not justify imprisonment in a penal colony in Russia.

"I wish I could say I'm surprised by the lack of sympathy--and outright anger--directed at Brittney Griner. She committed a minor crime and is in a Russian penal colony. But because she's not White or male or straight, lots of people don't care or are happy. Sad," Feinstein wrote on Twitter.

Chris Evert reacted to Feinstein's views and showed empathy towards Griner, declaring that the Olympic champion does not deserve such treatment, before demanding that the concerned authorities bring her back home soon.

"That’s NOT OK….It’s a horrendous situation for Brittney and her family. She does not deserve this treatment, it’s a nightmare... #BringBrittneyHome," Chris Evert wrote on Twitter.

Griner was convicted in Russia back in August after police arrested her for carrying vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage, upon landing at an airport in Moscow. American officials have been unsuccessful in their attempts to obtain Griner's release and safe passage back home, amidst tense relations between the two countries.

Chris Evert urges fans and followers to watch Selena Gomez's documentary

Chris Evert recently urged everyone to watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me' - a documentary on Apple TV depicting the life and times of the immensely popular pop star. Evert called the documentary "inspirational" and highlighted that it focuses on very important mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. Evert called it a "must-see."

"Selena Gomez's documentary, My Mind and Me, is a must-see. Addressing mental health issues like depression, loneliness, anxiety… We all have been there and Selena’s story is raw and sad, but also inspirational!" tweeted Evert.

Evert recently donned the role of a Legend Ambassador during the 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, helping promote women's tennis in the Latin American region, alongside her greatest rival Martina Navratilova.

