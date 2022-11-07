Tennis legend Chris Evert took to social media to congratulate Selena Gomez on her recently-released documentary, calling it a "must-see."

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me follows the pop star during a six-year period and depicts her struggles with fame and health, including a kidney transplant and anxiety issues.

Evert used words like "raw" and "sad" to describe the documentary, but also called it "inspirational."

"Selena Gomez's documentary, My Mind and Me, is a must-see. Addressing mental health issues like depression, loneliness, anxiety… We all have been there and Selena’s story is raw and sad, but also inspirational!" tweeted Evert.

“I felt so anxious because I had no control over the situation" - Chris Evert on awaiting her test results for cancer

Chris Evert acknowledges spectators at the Centre Court centenary celebration at Wimbledon 2022

In an interview in August, Chris Evert revealed that she was extremely anxious while awaiting her test results for ovarian cancer.

“I felt so anxious because I had no control over the situation. I prayed a lot, and I prayed to my sister [Jeanne, who died in 2020 after a harrowing battle with ovarian cancer]. I was also shocked, like I was in a fog, and I was so scared I used my powers on the court and tried to block it out a little," she said.

Evert lost her sister to the disease and said she was terrified of the journey that might lie ahead if it was stage four cancer. Thankfully, it wasn't. Evert completed six rounds of chemotherapy and is now cancer free.

“I thought a lot about Jeanne and it was scarier knowing what the journey ahead would be for me if I was stage four, more than the actual dying," Evert said. "To watch her go through that kept coming in spurts, like fear, those four days. Sometimes, you just have to surrender if you can’t change it.”

“But I was clear. They said I needed six rounds of chemotherapy and so I made an announcement [before the Australian Open in January]. I could tell everyone I have ovarian cancer stage one and I’m going through chemo and the doctors say there is a 90-to-95% chance cancer won’t come back. I should never complain about anything else in life after that experience,” she added.

