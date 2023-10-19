Billie Jean King recently unveiled herself as the Royal Hen during her appearance on the "Masked Singer". She also performed Sir Elton John's iconic song, "Philadelphia Freedom," which he had written specifically for her.

Four contestants paid tribute to John with their song choices. They cycled through John's iconic hits, such as "Bennie and The Jets," "Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)," and "Tiny Dancer." However, it was King, donning an extravagant hen costume, who truly stole the show with a captivating rendition of "Philadelphia Freedom."

The song that Billie Jean King performed was written by Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin as a gesture of goodwill towards the tennis legend, who was a member of the Philadelphia Freedoms, a professional tennis team.

Recently, King took to social media to reveal that she was the one behind the enigmatic Royal Hen mask.

"It was me behind the #RoyalHenMask! @MaskedSingerFOX will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger," King posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The former World No. 1 also shared her experience of performing on the Masked Singer and expressed that it was the most enjoyable experience she had had in quite some time.

"That was certainly the most fun I've had in awhile. What a treat to sing "Philadelphia Freedom" on Elton John night. Thank you to everyone @MaskedSingerFOX, audience members, and everyone watching at home. Did you know it was me? #TheMaskedSinger #RoyalHenMask," King posted.

"It's great to play for your country" - Billie Jean King proposes merger of Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup to form tennis World Cup

Billie Jean King at the 2023 Women's Sports Foundation Athlete Leadership Connection

Billie Jean King has advocated for players to place greater emphasis on international team events. She also expressed her fervent desire to witness the creation of a combined men's and women's international tournament, similar to a World Cup.

The men's and women's tours host distinct international team events known as the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup (BJKC), respectively. These tournaments are recognized as 'the World Cup of Tennis.'

Eight teams compete in the knockout stage of the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga in late November. On the other hand, the BJKC attracts numerous countries vying for a spot in the Finals, with 2023 seeing a record 134 nations entering the event.

Both events will be held next month, with the Davis Cup scheduled to take place from November 21 to 26, and the BJKC from November 7 to 12.

Billie Jean King, a 12-time singles Grand Slam champion has expressed her desire to witness the unification of the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly known as the Fed Cup) and the Davis Cup, transforming it into the illustrious World Cup of tennis.

"I think it's really important to have a World Cup for tennis. The whole world understands a World Cup. They know it's country versus country," she said. (via BBC)

"I want us together, I always want the men and women together. I think we can enhance it and make more of a focus on us. I think people like it when we are all happy together," she added.

King further stated that participating in team events not only helps players acquire valuable skills and knowledge but also instills a sense of pride as they represent their respective countries at the highest level.

"This competition brings other values. You play as a team helping each other, you create this bond and you don't have that on tour. To be able to experience that, and leave the ego on the side, I think that's the most amazing feeling that you can have, so I think we need to also tell these kids that it's great to play for your country," she expressed.