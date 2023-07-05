"Roger Federer’s almost as good at retirement as he was at tennis" - Tennis fans react to the Swiss meeting Sir Elton John at his concert 

Tennis fans were thrilled to witness Roger Federer attending Sir Elton John's "Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour" concert, held at Zurich's Hallenstadion. The Swiss tennis legend also met the iconic British singer himself.

Over the weekend, Federer attended two remarkable concerts in Zurich. He first attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert at Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, followed by John's captivating concert.

Accompanied by his wife, Mirka, and their children, Charlene, Myla, Leo, and Lenny, the 20-time Grand Slam champion enjoyed John's concert. After the concert, Federer shared a picture of himself alongside the legendary musician.

Tennis fans were overjoyed to witness the meeting between Sir Elton John and the former World No. 1. They took to social media to share their joyous feeling. One fan wrote that Federer's retirement skills are nearly as impressive as his tennis prowess.

"Roger’s almost as good a retirement as he was at tennis," a fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote that how the Swiss made the best use of his weekend by attending both a Coldplay concert and an Elton John concert.

"This man made the best use of his Weekend #Coldplay #EltonJohn," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few other reactions:

Roger Federer honored at Wimbledon in a special ceremony

Day Two: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Roger Federer along with his wife Mirka arrived at Wimbledon to attend a ceremony to celebrate his extraordinary career.

The All-England Club paid tribute to the tennis legend on Tuesday, July 4, hosting a grand event on the hallowed grounds of Centre Court, where some of his remarkable victories have unfolded throughout the years.

Wimbledon holds a significant place in the Swiss tennis legend's heart, as it marked the start of his extraordinary journey towards greatness. It was at SW19 in 2003 that he secured his first-ever Grand Slam title.

The 41-year-old's exceptional performance at Wimbledon is truly remarkable, as he reached an astonishing seven consecutive finals from 2003 to 2009. Out of those encounters, he emerged victorious in five (from 2003 to 2007). The impressive streak solidified his dominance on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Roger Federer's success at Wimbledon is unparalleled, evident in his extraordinary career win/loss record of 96-12 from his 20 appearances there.

Alongside his eight Wimbledon titles, the former World No. 1 has reached four finals, one semifinal, and four quarterfinals, boasting an impressive record of 8-4 in finals, 12-1 in semifinals, and 13-4 in quarterfinals.

