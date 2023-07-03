Roger Federer recently attended Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" concert in Zurich and sang along with Chris Martin and the band on stage.

The Music of the Spheres World Tour is the current and highly anticipated eighth concert tour by the renowned British rock band, Coldplay. This extraordinary tour was officially announced on October 14, 2021, as a means to support their ninth studio album, aptly titled "Music of the Spheres."

During a recent interview, Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, explained that the concert has been ingeniously divided into four distinct parts which would help one embark on a musical odyssey. This division serves as a metaphorical journey, guiding the audience on an exhilarating expedition into the uncharted realms of the unknown, only to return home with newfound wisdom and enlightenment.

Roger Federer is thoroughly enjoying his post-retirement life. On Sunday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion attended a Coldplay concert at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich. To everyone's delight, Federer was not just a mere spectator. He was invited on stage by the band's frontman, Martin, to join them on stage and play the shaker in perfect harmony with their iconic song, "Don't Panic."

The former World No. 1 seamlessly blended into the performance, synchronizing his shaker with the band's melody. Roger Federer even sang along with Chris Martin and the rest of the band, creating an unforgettable moment for all in attendance.

A glimpse into Roger Federer's exceptional performances at Wimbledon

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

Roger Federer's reign at the Wimbledon Championships began in 2003 when he defeated Mark Philippoussis in the final, securing his first Grand Slam title. He further solidified his dominance by successfully defending his championship in 2004 and 2005, triumphing over Andy Roddick in both finals.

The Swiss defeated Rafael Nadal in back-to-back finals in 2006 and 2007. He came remarkably close to securing a sixth consecutive title at the venue, but unfortunately lost the 2008 final to the Spaniard, a match often regarded as one of the greatest ever played.

Undeterred, Federer made a resolute comeback in the 2009 final, defeating Roddick once again to claim the championship. The year 2012 witnessed Federer's remarkable seventh title at SW19, where he emerged victorious against the home favorite, Andy Murray.

In 2017, the 20-time Grand Slam champion triumphed over Marin Cilic, securing his eighth and final Wimbledon title. This victory propelled him beyond the previous record set by William Renshaw and Pete Sampras, both of whom had claimed seven titles at the grasscourt Major.

