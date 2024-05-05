"Bittersweet moment, but proud" - Chris Evert celebrates graduation of 23 students from her tennis academy

Former World No. 1 Chris Evert recently congratulated 23 new graduates of the Evert Tennis Academy. The American also wished them luck in a recent social media post.

Together with her late father Jimmy Evert and her brother John, who also played the sport at the college level, Evert founded the institution in 1996. Many renowned players such as Ajla Tomljanovic, Peng Shuai, Andy Roddick and Madison Keys have been alumni of the Evert Tennis Academy.

In a recent social media post, the veteran shared an image of 23 academy graduates. She also had an inspiring message for the students.

"23 graduates from Evert Tennis Academy; bittersweet moment, but proud of all of them going off to great colleges. They inspire me every day with their discipline and hard work… Congratulations," wrote Evert.

The academy also provides accommodation to the full-timers giving them essential training. Meanwhile, the 18-time Grand Slam champion stays active on social media and often shares some glimpses of the academy.

"Thoroughly enjoying this" - Chris Evert on the 2024 Madrid Open women's final

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka's Madrid Open clash got the attention of Chris Evert. The rematch of last year's Madrid Open final was a close one, with the Pole saving three match points to clinch her ninth WTA 1000 event.

The quality produced by the top two seeds left Evert astounded as she gave her reaction mid-match.

"Thoroughly enjoying this @SabalenkaA @iga_swiatek match...very high quality tennis, #and.....no idea who will win... #wta" wrote Evert.

The match also caught the attention of Ana Ivanovic, as the Serb congratulated Swiatek on X.

"Wow. What a final!! Such a high level of tennis throughout the match. Very powerful game by both players. Congrats @iga_swiatek on an amazing tournament," Ivanovic commented.

The first set was won by Swiatek after clinching the decisive break in the 11th game. However, Sabalenka managed to make a comeback as she equalized the score by winning the second set.

The top two seeds didn't give each other an inch in the final set as it went into a tiebreaker, where both players saved a match point. But the Pole eventually prevailed to lift her maiden Madrid Masters title.