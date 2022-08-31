"Bizarre question, bizarre delivery; this is NOT a journalist, looks like he's a hater" - Tennis fans react to reporter accusing Rafael Nadal of time violations following 2022 US Open 1R win

Rafael Nadal began his 2022 US Open campaign with a four-set win against Rinky Hijikata on Tuesday. The 22-time Grand Slam winner beat the Australian 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Playing for the first time in three years in New York, the 36-year-old bounced back strong after dropping the opening set. During the contest, John McEnroe, on commentary duty, criticized Nadal for not obeying the serve clock rule - which states that every player has 25 seconds to serve.

In his post-match press conference, the four-time US Open champion was repeatedly asked to address McEnroe's comments, with one journalist accusing the veteran of not following the serve clock rule. Nadal, to his credit, did give an elaborate reply.

"I went through a lot of warnings under my tennis career. Never for breaking a racquet, never for doing a mess on court. But, yes, for the time clock. I don't think I have a different treatment from the umpires at all. I am following the rules. If I am having more than 25 seconds, I receive a warning every single time. If not, check the clock," Rafael Nadal said.

Tennis fans were quick to express their views on the reporter's line of questioning, with one fan stating his disgust at the accusation.

"WHAT THE FUCK WAS THIS. BIZARRE QUESTION, BIZARRE DELIVERY AND BIZARRE REPLY AFTER NADAL CLARIFIED. This is NOT a journalist, looks like he's a hater! Get this guy OUT! Embarrassing !!!" the fan tweeted.

One user noted that Nadal gave a classy reply and stated that he wasn't surprised by McEnroe's criticism of the Spaniard as the 63-year-old is pro-Novak Djokovic.

"Classy response as always from Rafa. John McEnroe is a Novak guy. I’m not surprised he’s being hard on Rafa," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Fabio Fognini awaits Rafael Nadal in 2022 US Open 2R

Fabio Fognini has previously beaten Rafael Nadal at the 2015 US Open.

Following a first career meeting with Rinky Hijikata in the opening round, Rafael Nadal is set to face familiar foe Fabio Fognini in the second round of the US Open.

The pair have met 17 times to date, with Nadal leading 13-4 in the head-to-head. The pair have previously met once in the year's final Grand Slam, where the Italian rallied from two sets down to prevail 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in a third-round clash in 2015.

Since that match, Nadal and Fognini have met nine times, with the 22-time Grand Slam champion winning eight of those encounters.

José Morgado @josemorgado Nadal gets Fognini next, the first player to ever beat him from two sets down in a Slam... precisely on Ashe Stadium. Nadal gets Fognini next, the first player to ever beat him from two sets down in a Slam... precisely on Ashe Stadium.

