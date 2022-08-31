"I don't think I have a different treatment from the umpires" - Rafael Nadal after reaching 2022 US Open 2R

After opening his US Open campaign on Tuesday with a win, Rafael Nadal has said that he doesn't receive any preferential treatment from umpires, contrary to popular perception.

The 36-year-old, looking to win a record-equalling fifth title in New York, saw off wildcard Rinky Hijikata to improve to 20-0 in Majors this year, 36-4 overall. Playing for the first time in three years at Flushing Meadows, the Spaniard dropped the opener but cruised through the next three sets to reach the next round.

Nadal has an elaborate routine during points and has often been called upon by umpires for not following the 25-second rule between serves. Explaining why he often falls foul of the rule, the Spaniard said in his press conference that he sweats a lot and needs to use a towel for the same.

However, the 36-year-old added that he receives no special treatment from umpires and has had several warnings for violating the time clock.

"I went through a lot of warnings under my tennis career. Never for breaking a racquet, never for doing a mess on court. But, yes, for the time clock. I have a problem that I am sweating a lot."

He added that as players nowadays need to fetch the towel themselves, he often struggles to adhere to the time limit between serves.

"The problem for players like me that am sweating that much, you know when you go to pick up the towel, you going to be in trouble with the time. So I am not going very often. I don't think I have a different treatment from the umpires at all."

Nadal will next take on Fabio Fognini in a repeat of the pair's 2015 third-round clash, which the Italian won from two sets down.

"Things are not perfect when you are not competing very often, when you come back from injury" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the US Open

Rafael Nadal has had an injury-plagued season, missing significant swathes of action because of a rib, foot and abdominal injury.

After tearing an abdominal muscle in his Wimbledon quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, Nadal returned to action in Cincinnati after a six-week layoff but lost in the opening round. His win over Hijikata is his first in nearly two months.

Admitting that he'll need some time to get into the groove, Nadal said that he needs to be 'humble' during the process and improve his level match-by-match.

"Things are not perfect when you are not competing very often, when you come back from injury. You need to be humble enough to go through this process and accept that you need to fight and you need to accept that you going to suffer. That's what I did today. I am able to play again in two days, and I hope to play better."

Rafael Nadal is 20-0 in Majors this year, winning titles at the Australian Open and Roland Garros.

