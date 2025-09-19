Bizarre scenes as Iga Swiatek vs Barbora Krejcikova Korea Open QF thrown into chaos amid weather conditions

Iga Swiatek was scheduled to face Barbora Krejcikova in the 2025 Korea Open quarterfinal on Friday. However, due to heavy rainfall, the match has been canceled for the day and has been pushed to Saturday.The match was scheduled for around 4:00 pm, but with no improvement in the weather, the organizers decided to delay the match to Saturday. Clara Tauson and Maya Joint's match has also been moved to the following day. Moreover, due to the rain, some doubles matches have been shifted indoors.In other news, Swiatek's Asia Swing just got more important after US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the upcoming 2025 China Open. This means, Swiatek, who did not play in Beijing last year, stands a chance to dethrone Sabalenka from the top and become the new World No. 1 of women's tennis.Iga Swiatek's Seoul debut off to a good startIga Swiatek suffered a quarterfinal exit at the US Open at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, who avenged her Wimbledon championship finals loss. However, she has started the Asian Swing with a comfortable win.On Thursday, the Wimbledon champion defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 6-2, in what was her first-ever match in Seoul. In the first set, Swiatek appeared shaky with her serve as Cirstea managed to break her twice. However, Swiatek did so by breaking her opponent four times to win the first set and then cruised to win the second set and therefore the match.Swiatek, who is playing for the first time in Seoul, recalled the time when her father, Tomasz Maciej Świątek, competed here at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.&quot;The Olympics in 1988 were the highlight of his career, and he's been telling us stories about it since me and my sister were kids,&quot; Swiatek said. &quot;So I'm happy to explore this city -- he's been talking about being here as a great adventure.&quot;I play a different sport, but still we're at the Olympic venue and I'm surprised by how the whole city is still appreciating the Olympic tradition. It's great, because this event is the best the world has in any area. Playing here for sure is an honor, and maybe next year my dad will come!&quot;Iga Swiatek's father represented Poland at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, competing in the men's quadruple sculls. His team finished in seventh place. He also won gold at the 1987 Universiade and was affiliated with the AZS Warsaw sports club.