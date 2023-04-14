Bjorn Borg attends Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 quarterfinals

Bjorn Borg was in attendance on quarterfinals day at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Swedish tennis legend, a three-time former champion in Monte-Carlo, was seen on the premises of the Monte-Carlo Country Club during the first quarterfinal between Andrey Rublev and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Borg, who is also a six-time French Open champion, won the Monte-Carlo Masters thrice in four years, in 1977, 1979, and 1980, respectively. The 66-year-old was also seen being followed by a camera crew at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday, which is supposedly the Netflix crew who are following the tournament.

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters @ROLEXMCMASTERS A tennis legend came for a visit



Back in the years, he especially won the tournament 3 distinct times : 1977 / 1979 / 1980



Borg was in attendance during the Indian Wells Masters in California, USA last month as well.

The 11-time Grand Slam singles champion is also a 'tennis dad' now as his son Leo is currently competing on the ITF circuit and Challenger Tour. The former world No. 1 recently shared his thoughts on his son's career, saying that young Leo is not at all interested in his advice on tennis.

"Sometimes ago to my son I said, 'You have any question? If you have problems or anything, you can always ask me'. And my son said, 'You don't understand anything about tennis, so, thank you very much,'" Borg said.

Borg won five Wimbledon titles along with his six French Open titles between 1974 and 1980.

Bjorn Borg reflects on his rivalry with John McEnroe

Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe at the Laver Cup 2022.

Bjorn Borg recently looked back on his rivalry with John McEnroe, known as one of the greatest rivalries of all time in tennis. Borg said that he and McEnroe grew quite fond of each other after their epic 1980 Wimbledon final, which is regarded as one of the greatest tennis matches ever. Borg won the match 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 8-6. Borg feels that he and McEnroe did 'something big for tennis' with the way that match went.

“We became very close after the 1980 Wimbledon final. Before that, as everyone knows, he was a bit crazy on the court and expressed his feelings more. But in that particular match, he didn’t say a word. He got so much respect from people all over because that was a different side of him. It was not only great for us, but for tennis. We did something really big for the sport," Bjorn Borg told Vijay Amritaj during an interaction.

Borg and McEnroe faced each other 14 times on tour, including nine times in finals, and won seven matches apiece. Currently, both are opposing captains at the Laver Cup, with Borg leading Team Europe and McEnroe leading Team World.

