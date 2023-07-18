Bjorn Borg's son Leo scores maiden ATP Tour win of his career at Swedish Open

Leo Borg, son of Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg, has secured his first-ever win on the ATP Tour at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

Currently ranked at World No. 437, Leo Borg made the best of a wildcard opportunity at the ATP 250 event. The 20-year-old claimed his maiden win on the Tour after he ousted Swedish compatriot Elias Ymer with a scoreline of 7-6(5), 6-3. Leo sealed his win with an ace after enjoying an advantage of three match points to reach round two of the 2023 Bastad Open.

Leo, who competes mostly on the ITF Tour, peaked at No. 12 in the Junior World rankings. He had previously lost two tour-level clashes.

Leo Borg will now square off against Argentina's Federico Coria in the tournament's second round on Wednesday, July 19.

Leo Borg is the son of former World No. 1 Bjorn Borg who retired in 1993 (for the second time), but still remains an influential figure in the sport. The Swede was the first man in the Open Era to claim 11 Grand Slam titles.

Bjorn Borg is the proud holder of five consecutive Wimbledon crowns. His most successful competition was Roland Garros, where he triumphed six times. He is regarded as one of tennis' greatest stars.

Bjorn Borg's son Leo said that Rafael Nadal was his childhood idol

Leo Borg, son of former World No. 1 Bjorn Borg, said in 2021 that 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has been his idol since childhood.

In an interview with the Spanish daily Marca, the then 18-year-old opened up about meeting Nadal at the Laver Cup tournament. His father Bjorn Borg serves as the captain of the European team in the exhibition competition.

"I met Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup because my father is the captain of the European team. He was always my idol since I was little," Borg said.

Leo Borg, who is currently preparing for his second-round performance at the Bastad Open, said in the aforementioned interview that he previously trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"I am living and training in Stockholm and I have my coach in Sweden," Borg responded when asked if he plans to set up base at Rafael Nadal's academy. "I go to Mallorca from time to time. In fact, I will be back when I finish in Marbella."