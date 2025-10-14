Bjorn Borg & son Leo Borg celebrate together in adorable fashion after 22-year-old's first win at Stockholm Open

Swedish tennis icon Bjorn Borg and his son, Leo, recently celebrated the latter's first win at the 2025 BNP Paribas Nordic Open, i.e., the Stockholm Open. Leo Borg clinched his second ATP Tour win by defeating Sebastian Ofner in the round of 32 with a concluding score of 6-3, 6-4.Former World No. 1 Bjorn Borg had a decorated career in which he clinched 66 ATP Tour singles titles, including eleven major titles, and four doubles titles. He remained as the No. 1 for 109 weeks and shared an intense rivalry with American icons John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. He officially retired at the age of 26 and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1987.His son, Leo Borg, is one of the top-notch Swedish players who played impressively in the ITF Junior circuits, ATP Challenger Tour, and ATP Tour tournaments.Through her Instagram post, Bjorn Borg's wife, Patricia Bjorn, shared an adorable and heartwarming video featuring father and son celebrating Leo's first win at the 2025 Stockholm Open. The duo was seen wearing and playfully squeezing Pikachu hats with glowing lights.While sharing the celebratory sentiment, Patricia Borg wrote in the caption:&quot;50 years ago Björn won his first round in @bnppnordicopen yesterday @leooborgg won his first!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July 2023, Leo entered the Bastad Open with a wildcard entry and clinched his first ATP Tour victory. He clinched his first ITF Tour title in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in October 2022.Bjorn Borg's son Leo Borg reflects on his first win at the 2025 Stockholm OpenLeo Borg at the Sweden v Australia - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 2—Source: Getty22-year-old Swedish talent Leo Borg shared his thoughts on a notable career win at the Stockholm Open.&quot;This is really special. My first Stockholm win is so special. I really stepped up my game, so I’m really happy with my performance. I have the level, but the consistency has not been my greatest side. I’ve really worked on my stuff, and I really stepped up today and showed myself, and the tennis people, that I really belong here.&quot; He shared via ATP TourHe continued:&quot;I’ve been injured for some time and how I managed today to come back and show myself that I really belong here. It’s a good, positive thing. I just have to keep doing my thing. I played really good today and it helped so much with this crowd, it was amazing.&quot;In the round of 16, Bjorn Borg's son, Leo, will lock horns with Israeli-Canadian talent Denis Shapovalov.