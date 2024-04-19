"Blinking 100 times so tears don't fall out" - Serena Williams gets 'choked up' by daughter Olympia's school performance

Serena Williams recently went to her daughter Olympia's school performance where she got choked up and tried to hold back her tears.

Williams gave birth to her first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohania Jr. on September 1, 2017, with her husband, Alexis Ohanian. The couple welcomed their second daughter Adira River in August last year.

The American retired from tennis in 2022 at the US Open and ever since bidding the sport adieu, she has shifted her focus to her business ventures. Although the 42-year-old is a busy woman, she makes it a point to make time for her family.

Williams recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that she had just been to her six-year-old's school performance. Though she wrote that she did not choke up while watching Olympia perform, the American was suggesting the contrary.

"I was at my kids school performance today. And ummm no that was not me getting chocked up and blinking 100 times so the tears don’t fall out," she wrote.

"Told Olympia she was in my belly when I won" - Serena Williams shares her daughter's reaction to knowing that her mother won the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams with the 2017 Australian Open title

Serena Williams was recently asked in an interview if she had started sharing stories from her illustrious career with her daughters yet.

The American said that her elder daughter Olympia was at an age where she had begun wondering why her mother was famous and asked her about it. Williams also shared that she had recently told Olympia that she was pregnant with her when she won a big tournament (Australian Open 2017), which surprised Olympia.

The 42-year-old was eight weeks pregnant with her when she won her 23rd and final Grand Slam title.

Williams also said that Olympia was now at an age where she could open up to her a little.

"Yeah, Olympia's now at an age where she's like, ‘Listen, I am wondering, why are you so famous?’ She was like, ‘You're a great tennis player.’ And so I told her the other day that she actually was in my belly when I won a big tournament [the 2017 Australian Open] and she was surprised. She's at an age now where I can kind of open up to her a little bit more," Williams told People.

Serena Williams defeated the likes of Belinda Bencic, Lucie Safarova, Barbora Strycova, Johanna Konta and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni to set up the title clash against her sister Venus Williams. She defeated her elder sister 6-4, 6-4 in the final to clinch the title.

