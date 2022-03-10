Indian Wells 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 4

The men's main draw action kicks off at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on Thursday (Day 4), while the women's main draw action continues. All eyes will be on the latter segment, given Grand Slam champions Sloane Stephens and Naomi Osaka face off in the first round.

Mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios will begin his Indian Wells campaign against Sebastian Baez. Elsewhere, rising star Jenson Brooksby will square off against Roberto Carballes Baena.

Home hope Sebastian Korda will take on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round in what promises to be a riveting fixture.

Brits Heather Watson and Katie Boulter will also play their respective first-round matches on Thursday.

Croatia's Borna Coric returns to action for the first time in a little over 12 months and will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener.

Here's the full schedule for Day 4 of BNP Paribas Open

Stadium 1

Starting at 11 am local time - Mackenzie McDonald vs Marton Fucsovics

Followed by Jenson Brooksby vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Not before 3 pm local time - Naomi Osaka vs Sloane Stephens

Not before 6 pm local time - Nick Kyrgios vs Sebastian Baez

Not before 8 pm local time - Amanda Anisimova vs Emma Navarro

Stadium 2

Starting at 11 am local time - Ashlyn Krueger vs Yulia Putintseva

Followed by Daria Saville vs Shuai Zhang

Followed by Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Jack Sock

Not before 6 pm local time - Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs Shelby Rogers

Followed by Sebastian Korda vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Stadium 3

Starting at 11 am local time - Fabio Fognini vs Pablo Andujar

Followed by Marcos Giron vs Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by Federico Coria vs Pablo Cuevas

Not before 5 pm local time - [3] Coco Gauff/Catherine McNally vs Lauren Davis/Christina McHale

Followed by Kirsten Flipkens/Sania Mirza vs Shuko Aoyama/Aleksandra Krunic

The complete schedule can be accessed here.

Where to watch Indian Wells 2022

Viewers in the US, UK and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2022 - Match timings

The action at Indian Wells 2022 commences on all courts at 11 am local time (Pacific Time). The last match on Court 1 is scheduled to begin not before 8 pm. The last matches on other courts are also expected to commence around the same time or a bit earlier.

For fans watching in the US, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on 10 March are as follows:

Country Session start time USA and Canada 11:00 am Pacific Time, March 10, 2022 UK 7:00 pm GMT, March 10, 2022 India 12:30 am IST, March 11, 2022

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee