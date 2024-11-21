Bob Bryan's choice to replace Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram with Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul for the deciding doubles of the Davis Cup Finals quarterfinals caused some fans to lash out at the American. A few questioned how a doubles specialist of Bryan's caliber could make this decision.

Team USA kicked off their Davis Cup Finals campaign against last year's runner-up Team Australia in the quarterfinals. Up first, Shelton took on Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Aussie required seven match points and saved four to win the thriller 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(14). However, the in-form Taylor Fritz leveled the score by defeating his fellow ATP Finalist Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4.

Ahead of the deciding doubles match between the team of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram and the team of Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson, Bob Bryan decided to replace the Olympic silver-winning duo with Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

Trending

Expand Tweet

This sudden change seemingly didn't give them an advantage as Ebden and Thompson clinched the tie for Australia with a 6-4, 6-4 win. Fans were outraged by Bob Bryan's decision-making and reacted to the loss on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan questioned why Tommy Paul didn't play the opening singles instead of Ben Shelton. The fan wrote:

“Lmfao Bob Bryan really thought one dimensional Ben Shelton would represent us better than Tommy Paul?!?! Deserved to lose this one just based on the decision alone,” the fan questioned.

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that Bob Bryan, a 23-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, should be ousted from his role as Team USA Captain after his 'embarrassing' decisions.

“embarrassing doubles choice and result for team USA in the davis cup—bob bryan should be fired,” the fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"Agree !! Horrible decision… WHAT were you thinking ?? The greatest doubles player as coach, and he decides THIS ??! Embarrassing. WHY even have our doubles players there??" a fan said.

“Why is Bob Bryan of all people replacing two doubles specialists with two singles players,” a fan questioned.

“Are you kidding?. They have one of the top double teams in the world and see bed them out for 2 guys who've never played together?. Why even bring doubles guys anymore if you're just going to sub them out for singles guys. Well , I hope this works out for them,” a fan opined.

“Bob Bryan, subbing out the dubs specialists, of all people,” a fan quipped.

"The idea was to surprise them" - Bob Bryan on the decision to pick Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul for doubles

Ben Shelton (Source: Getty)

During the post-tie press conference, Bob Bryan discussed his last-minute doubles team change. The American said that he felt Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul's 'firepower' would give them the required punch to surprise Matthew Ebden and Jordan Thompson.

Bryan said:

“We had great options for doubles but I opted for the fire power of the singles players to surprise them. It was a match up decision. I decided in the 15 minutes between the singles and the doubles match. The idea was to surprise them”

Australia will either face Argentina or will have a shot at revenge against defending champions Italy in the semifinals of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback