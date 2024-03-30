Bogota 2024: Women's schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more | Copa Colsanitas

The Copa Colsanitas Zurich in Bogota, Colombia, is set to host the tennis calendar's first leg of women's events on the red clay as the hardcourt swing draws to a close.

World No. 39 Marie Bouzkova and two-time defending champion Tatjana Maria will be the top two seeds at the event. Spaniards Sara Sorribes Tormo & Cristina Bucsa round off the top four seeds.

Nadia Podoroska, Camila Osorio, Laura Siegemund, and Kamilla Rakhimova are the other ranked players in the draw.

Homegrown talent Yuliana Monroy received a wildcard into the tournament, with two wildcard spots still up for grabs.

On that note, here's a detailed look at the upcoming 2024 Bogota Open:

What is the Bogota Open?

The Bogota Open or Copa Colsanitas is a WTA 250 tournament held annually in Bogota, the capital city of Colombia. The event was first held in 1998 and has been a part of the WTA tour ever since. It is played outdoors on the red clay.

Some notable champions at the event include 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, compatriot Roberta Vinci, Jelena Jankovic of Serbia, and Caroline Garcia of France.

Tatjana Maria has won the previous two editions of the tournament and will be gunning for a three-peat.

Bogota Open Venue

The WTA 250 event is hosted at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento/Country Club in Bogota, Colombia, from April 1 to April 7, 2024.

Bogota Open Players and Draw

Marie Bouzkova at the 2024 Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Getty Images

World No. 39 Marie Bouzkova is set to headline the draw. Currently 5-8 in the W/L column for the 2024 season, Bouzkova will look to spearhead a serious title charge from the front of the pack.

Two-time defending champion Tatjana Maria is the second seed. She overcame Laura Pigossi and Peyton Stearns in the previous two finals and will be looking to complete the three-peat this year.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Cristina Bucsa, Nadia Podoroska, Camila Osorio, Laura Siegemund, and Kamilla Rakhimova are the other top contenders at the 2024 Bogota Open.

Sara Errani, Maria Timofeeva, Jule Niemeier, Rebecca Marino, and Tamara Zidansek will also be in action among others.

Bogota Open Schedule

Qualifying rounds at the Bogota Open kick off on Saturday, 30th March. Main draw action is set to commence on Monday, April 1, with the finals scheduled for Sunday, April 7.

Bogota Open Prize Money & Points

The total prize money up for grabs at the 2024 Bogota Open is $267,082.

Here is a detailed look at rankings points up for grabs:

Winner: 250 points

Finalist: 163 points

Semi-finalist: 98 points

Quarter-finalist: 54 points

Round of 16: 30 points

Round of 32: 1 point

Where to watch the Bogota Open

Viewers from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Africa can catch the action live from Bogota on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel Plus

UK: Sky Tennis

Canada: DAZN

Africa: Supersport