Bogota 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Camila Osorio vs Tatjana Maria, Marie Bouzkova vs Katarzyna Kawa | Copa Colsanitas

The fifth day of this year's Copa Colsanitas in Bogota will be headlined by the top two seeds, Marie Bouzkova and Camila Osorio - both of whom are vying for their first title of the 2025 season. Young guns like Julia Riera and Julieta Pareja will also be in action at the WTA 250 tournament on Day 5.

While German veteran Tatjana Maria is amongst the usual suspects in the last eight, there are some surprise quarterfinalists at the Colombian event, including Leolia Jeanjean, Katarzyna Kawa, and Lea Boskovic. Without further ado, let's take a look at how the quarterfinal matches on Friday will likely go down:

#1 Camila Osorio (Defending Copa Colsanitas champion) vs Tatjana Mari (two-time titlist)

Camila Osorio is a two-time champion at her home event in Bogota | Image Source: Getty

The top match at the 2025 Copa Colsanitas on Day 5 will be between second-seeded Camila Osorio and fifth-seeded Tatjana Maria, both of whom have won two titles each at the 250-level event. While Osorio went all the way in Bogota in 2021 and 2024, Maria enjoyed back-to-back triumphs at the tournament in 2022-23.

More interestingly, the home hope defeated the German en route to her Copa Colsanitas title last year, which tied their head-to-head record at 1-1. Both players have endured a similar path to the last eight in Bogota. While the second seed came from a set down to defeat Emina Bektas in the Round of 16, the fifth seed won her second-round match against Chloe Paquet in similar fashion before downing Hanna Chang in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals.

Buoyed by Colombian fans, the local favorite Osorio has a slight edge in this match-up. Moreover, she is also the more in-form player if her record on the WTA Tour this year is anything to go by.

Pick: Osorio to win in straight sets.

#2 Marie Bouzkova vs Katarzyna Kawa

Marie Bouzkova is the top seed in Bogota this year| Image Source: Getty

World No. 51 Marie Bouzkova needed three sets to get past Aleksandra Krunic in her opener before trouncing Raluca Georgiana Serban for the loss of just three games to reach the last eight in Bogota. The Czech, who was on a five-match losing streak in tour-level matches before this week, is one of the favorites to triumph at the 2025 Copa Colsanitas.

Katarzyna Kawa, on the other hand, mostly competes on the ITF circuit. However, that didn't deter the Pole from successfully qualifying for the WTA 250 tournament and reaching the quarterfinals in hard-fought fashion. While the two players have never faced off, the 32-year-old might manage to spring up an upset over her higher-ranked opponent owing to more match practice at the Colombian event thus far.

Pick: Kawa in three sets.

#3 Leolia Jeanjean vs Julieta Pareja

Leolia Jeanjean looking to win her first WTA title at Copa Colsanitas 2025 | Image Source: Getty

16-year-old Julieta Pareja, who is ranked outside the women's top 500, qualified for this year's Copa Colsanitas against all odds before defeating the experienced Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets to reach her maiden quarterfinals on the WTA Tour.

Her opponent, Leolia Jeanjean, has spent far less time on-court in Bogota, winning both of her matches in straight sets. While the American teen's run at the 250-level event is commendable, her older opponent will likely be too much for her to handle during their last-eight clash.

Pick: Jeanjean in straight sets.

#4 Julia Riera vs Lea Boskovic

Julia Riera hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Julia Riera received safe passage into the second round of the 2025 Copa Colsanitas earlier this week after her opponent, Francesca Jones, retired after collapsing while trailing the 21-year-old Argentine 3-5 in the third set. Riera made the most of the opportunity, defeating USA's Iva Jovic in straight sets in her next match to make it to the last eight in Bogota.

Lea Boskovic, meanwhile, qualified for the Colombian event before scripting an upset over fifth-seeded Cristina Bucsa in the Round of 16. Riera defeated her older opponent in the first qualifying round of the Australian Open in January, and will likely repeat the result in their quarterfinal encounter owing to her superior claycourt pedigree.

