"Bold to say this about Serena Williams": Journalist questions Sorana Cirstea taking dig at American following her alleged shade at Simona Halep's ban

Sports journalist Matt Dowell has criticized Sorana Cirstea for her recent remarks directed at Serena Williams, which came in response to the American legend's alleged dig at Simona Halep following her four-year doping suspension.

Halep tested positive for the banned substance Roxadustat during the 2022 US Open. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) also charged the Romanian with a second violation of anti-doping regulations in May of this year after irregularities were discovered in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

After the announcement of Simona Halep's ban, Serena Williams took to social media and shared a cryptic post, seemingly alluding to the ban.

"8 is a better number," Williams posted on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2019, Halep thwarted Williams' quest for an eighth Wimbledon title, defeating her 6-2, 6-2 in the final.

Sorana Cirstea recently came to Halep's defense following the post by Williams, calling the 23-time Grand Slam champion 'arrogant'.

"Serena as a player was extraordinarily good, but as a person, she always had this arrogance. She didn't accept when someone could beat her or when someone took a title from her," Cirstea said.

Mat Dowell took to social media to condemn Cristea's statement, saying that it is appalling how the world seems to be more disturbed by Williams' post than by Simona Halep's drug suspension.

Dowell was also taken aback by Cirstea's audacity to belittle the former World No.1, especially considering her 0-3 head-to-head record against Williams.

"Wild to me that people have been more up in arms over Serena's tweet than they have been over Halep's actual drug suspension, especially after all the info released last week. It's also bold to say this about Serena when Cirstea won a total of 7 games in 3 matches against her," Dowell posted on X.

“Someone told me that players are hating on me because I beat them” - Simona Halep on players taking a dig at her after doping ban

Simna Halep at the 2022 US Open

Simona Halep is well aware that her fellow WTA tour players are subtly criticizing her following the news of her four-year ban.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard, and several others have responded to the former World No. 1's doping ban.

In a recent interview with Front Office Sports, Halep said that everyone has the right to pass judgment on her, while also acknowledging that some players directed their frustration towards her due to their losses against her on the tour.

“I think everyone has the right to judge me because the tribunal decided that I have the fault here. Someone told me today that players are hating on me because I beat them,” Halep said.

Simona Halep added that her current objective is to stay healthy and remain in shape.

“Tennis is tough to focus on. I need to stay healthy. It’s emotional [being on the tennis court]. When you are drained emotionally, you can get hurt physically. I am trying to protect myself, so I will keep going to the gym to stay in shape,” she added.

Simona Halep's attorney Howard Jacobs is reportedly preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The appeal aims to reduce the penalty imposed by the ITIA's tribunal, or ideally, overturn it entirely.

