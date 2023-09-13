"Looks like a 24th title win to me" - Tennis fans react to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian allegedly mocking Simona Halep's doping ban

Tennis fans reacted to Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian apparently mocking Simona Halep for her four-year suspension for doping.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) has put Halep under provisional suspension since October 2022, which forbade her from participating in professional tennis. This severe punishment has been imposed due to her violations of anti-doping rules.

The former World No. 1 initially tested positive for the prohibited substance Roxadustat during the 2022 US Open. Roxadustat is known for its potential to enhance athletic performance and endurance.

In May this year, the ITIA charged Halep with a second violation of anti-doping regulations when they discovered irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

On Tuesday, September 12, after a series of delays, the ITIA finally announced that Halep, who maintained her innocence throughout the saga, had been hit with a four-year ban for doping. This decision was reached in accordance with the ruling of an independent tribunal.

In regards to the news, Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian subtly made a remark directed towards Halep. The Romanian notably prevented Serena Williams from securing her eighth Wimbledon title by defeating her in the 2019 final.

Ohanian shared a picture of himself taken during Williams' first-round match against Maria Sharapova at the 2019 US Open. The picture was of Ohanian sporting a D.A.R.E (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) t-shirt.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were amused to see Ohanian's subtle dig at Halep. One fan even likened it to Serena Williams winning her 24th Grand Slam title and also considering it a form of justice for her.

"Oh This is Sooooooooooo Good!!!!!! 😂 Justice for Serena Williams ❤️ 😎 Looks Like a 24th Title Win To Meeeeeee…. 😎 " a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly suggested that the "Ohanian-Williams household" was superior with their pettiness and subtle jabs which they took against Halep.

"The Ohanian-Williams household is.... 😂 " the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep will continue to fight the ITIA's verdict

Simona Halep

After being handed a four-year suspension by the ITIA, Simona Halep has made the decision to challenge the ruling by filing an appeal.

In her pursuit of proving her innocence, she took to social media to release a statement, shedding light on the events that unfolded and asserting her innocence.

"I believe in a clean sport and in almost two decades as a professional tennis player, through hundreds of tournaments and two Grand Slam titles, I have taken 200 blood and urine tests to check for prohibited substances - all of which have been clean, until August 29, 2022," Simona Halep wrote in her statement.

"Ahead of the hard court season in 2022, upon recommendation from my trusted team and physiotherapist, I adjusted my nutritional supplements. None of the listed ingredients included any prohibited substances.

"However we now know - and the tribunal agreed - one of them was contaminated with roxadustat. I was tested almost weekly after my initial positive test through early 2023, all of which came back negative."

Halep has strongly refuted all the claims made against her and has remained resolute in her refusal to accept the imposed ban.

She is determined to persist with her training while appealing the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). She will be initiating a lawsuit against the company responsible for providing her with contaminated supplements.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban," Simona Halep contined.

"I am continuing to train and do everything in my power to clear my name of these false allegations and return to the court. I intend to appeal this decision to The Court of Arbitration for Sport and pursue all legal remedies against the supplement company in question."

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep's most recent match took place at the 2022 US Open, where she faced Ukraine's Daria Snigur in the opening round. She lost the contest 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas