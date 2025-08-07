  • home icon
  "Boom" - Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios Frangulis reacts to Novak Djokovic's striking Six Kings Slam poster

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 07, 2025 03:19 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Georgios reacts to Novak Djokovic’s striking Six Kings Slam poster. Credit: GETTY

Novak Djokovic is set to return for the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh this October, leaving fans and celebrities reacting to the king-themed promotional poster. The Serb is confirmed to compete on October 15, 16, and 18 at the ANB Arena during Riyadh Season.

On Wednesday, August 6, Saudi Arabian sports promoter Turki Al-Sheikh posted a dramatic promotional image of Djokovic wearing a golden crown, with the slogan "Still King. Never Still." The prominent tagline of the poster was "Six Kings Slam." The post was captioned:

"The legend is back 🔥 and this time, he wants the one title that got away. Novak Djokovic returns to Six Kings Slam on a mission 🎾"
Under the post's comments section, Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis had a one-word reaction that read:

"Boom 💥"
Comments section

The organizers wrote in the press release:

“Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events. Most recently, Riyadh Season 2024 reached a major milestone after the number of visitors for the year exceeded 20 million for the first time.”

Apart from Novak Djokovic, the event will also include the top two players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. However, Rafael Nadal, who participated in last year's inaugural edition, has now retired and will not be participating in this event.

Apart from Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune are not set to return for the second edition, with Taylor Fritz, Alexander Zverev, and Jack Draper replacing them. Sinner will be looking to defend his title in the second edition.

Novak Djokovic yet to conquer Riyadh

Novak Djokovic, who has won almost everywhere, has never won a title in Riyadh. The Serb has previously participated in exhibition events in the city, including the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup (2023) and the Six Kings Slam (2024), but did not emerge as the champion.

In October last year, Novak Djokovic played in the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament, where he finished third after losing to Jannik Sinner in the semifinals. He won the consolation match against Rafael Nadal. In December 2023, Djokovic played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup but lost 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In other news, Djokovic has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open for the second year running. The official reason is " non-medical." Djokovic also skipped the Canadian Open in Toronto. This could leave him underprepared for the US Open, where he would try to win his fifth Grand Slam in New York.

