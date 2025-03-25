Boris Becker backs Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs as she slams airline over lack of communication during lengthy delay

Boris Becker recently backed Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, after she criticized an airline company. Stubbs slammed American airline Delta for their lack of communication during a significant delay she faced.

Ad

Stubbs retired from tennis in 2011 and she finished her career with six Grand Slam titles, including four doubles Major titles and two mixed doubles Grand Slam titles to her name. She was also ranked World No.1 in doubles during her career.

Recently, Rennae Stubbs took to social media to share her frustration over a two-and-a-half-hour delay on a Delta Air Lines flight, where passengers were left in the dark about the reason for the delay.

Ad

Trending

"A word to pilots and airlines. When you’re delayed on the tarmac and gate, it would be nice to give us some idea of WTF is happening! Thanks ! Been on this plane now for 2 and a half hours and u guys have given us zero answers on wtf is happening! Yeah @Delta I’m talking to u!" Stubbs posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Aussie later revealed that the flight was delayed due to a lack of fuel, with the airline unsure of where to refuel.

"Oh now they don’t have fuel! 😂 been over 2 hours delayed and they don’t know where to get the fuel from. Damn @Delta you’re doing awesome," Stubbs added.

Reacting to Stubbs' criticism, German tennis legend, Boris Becker expressed his support for Stubbs, writing:

Ad

"Stubbsy in her element….let your feelings about Delta come through!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rennae Stubbs, in turn, sarcastically remarked that flying with Delta was "flying at its best."

"Yep! Flying at its best…." Rennae Stubbs replied.

Since retiring from tennis, Rennae Stubbs has transitioned into coaching tennis players and she has worked with players like Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur, Eugenie Bouchard, and Serena Williams, whom she coached during the 2022 US Open, Williams' final professional tournament.

Rennae Stubbs previously backed Boris Becker's criticism of Nick Kyrgios comparing players from different eras

Boris Becker pictured at an event in 2023 [Image Source: Getty Images]

In 2023, while speaking with The Athletic, Nick Kyrgios stated that tennis has changed significantly since the era of players like Boris Becker. Kyrgios also highlighted various differences in the sport and the evolution that has taken place over the years.

Ad

“The game was so slow back then. I’ve watched Boris Becker and I’m not saying they weren’t good in their time, but to say that they would be just as good now, it’s absurd. A big serve back then was like 197 to 200 (km per hour — about 122mph). People like me, we serve 220 consistently, to corners. It’s a whole different ball game,” Nick Kyrgios told The Athletic.

Ad

Kyrgios' comments did not sit well with Becker, who criticized the Australian for comparing players from different generations. The former World No.1 also questioned Kyrgios' credibility to make such statements as he has not won a singles Grand Slam title.

"Nick makes a lot of noise about tennis lately!?! Why does he speak about a sport he apparently hates …fact-check Nick has never won a major championship as a player or coach( yes doubles 1) so where is any credibility coming from?" Boris Becker posted on X.

Ad

Replying to Becker, Rennae Stubbs echoed his sentiments, stating that sports naturally evolve over time and that comparing players from different eras is "stupid."

"Well said Boris, sports evolve. Tennis players get faster, stronger, better. Swimmers get faster, runners get faster, golfers hit further, there are so many comparisons BUT there is NO POINT in comparing eras. Its stupid! STUPID!!! SO JUST STOP DOING IT!!" Rennae Stubbs posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Boris Becker retired from tennis in 1999. He finished his career with six Grand Slam singles titles - three Wimbledon Championships, two Australian Opens, and one US Open title. He was also ranked World No.1 during his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback