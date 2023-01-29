Boris Becker believes age is catching up on Novak Djokovic in light of how the Serb has been 'catching his breath' more than usual at this year's Australian Open.

Djokovic, 35, is contesting the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the time of writing and is a win away from securing a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title. A win on Sunday for either player will also see them climb to the No. 1 ranking, which for Tsitsipas would be the first time he has achieved the feat.

As such, the Serb's former coach reckons the 2023 Australian Open final could be historic. He also reckons that one should not take Djokovic's win for granted, even if it is the most anticipated result.

"We are watching tennis history live here. We all take it for granted: The Djoker, he will do it... No, guys - that's not normal!" - Becker told Eurosport Germany's Matchball Becker show.

Given that the Serb is younger than his Big 3 rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he was always expected to outlast them. But Becker believes time has caught up on Djokovic, adding that we should "enjoy" the 21-time Major champion while we can.

"Novak is getting older, too. He is now 35 years old. You could also notice on the court that he was catching his breath a bit more than usual. Let us enjoy it while we can see it because at some point it will be over," Becker added.

"The most important is 22; that is what his career is about" - Tim Henman feels Novak Djokovic is most motivated by the Grand Slam race

Tim Henman [not in picture] reckons the Serb is more drawn to the Grand Slam race than the No. 1 ranking

Elsewhere, Tim Henman believes Novak Djokovic is likely to place more value on Grand Slams than the No. 1 ranking at this stage of his career. While the Serb already holds the record for most weeks as a World No. 1 (373 weeks), he is one Slam behind Rafael Nadal's all-time Grand Slam record.

Beating Tsitsipas on Sunday will see the nine-time champion return to the top spot on Monday, but Henman reckons the Serb will be happier to have drawn level with Nadal on 22 Majors.

“The 10th Australian Open title, and the scenario of getting back to number one in the rankings, but the most important is 22; that is what his career is about," said Henman.

The former World No. 1 has drawn first blood in the final against Tsitsipas, having pocketed the opening set 6-3 with the help of one break of serve.

