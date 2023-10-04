Boris Becker congratulates Michael Jordan for becoming the first athlete to make the Forbes 400 richest list

Boris Becker, the six-time Grand Slam winner, congratulated NBA legend and businessman Michael Jordan, who has become the first athlete to make Forbes' list of the 400 richest individuals, with a net worth of $3 billion.

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players in history, had a remarkable 15-season professional career in the NBA. He earned five MVP titles and secured six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

To celebrate his recent achievement, Boris Becker posted an image of Michael Jordan on his Instagram story, highlighting Jordan's historic feat as the first professional athlete to be included in Forbes' prestigious list of America's wealthiest individuals.

"MJ GOAT" - Becker captioned the post.

Michael Jordan's net worth saw a remarkable surge in August, thanks to the sale of his minority stake in NBA's Charlotte Hornets for a staggering $3 billion, as reported by Forbes' Justin Birnbaum. This amount reflects a substantial multiplication from the time Michael Jordan initially became the majority owner of the Hornets thirteen years ago. It stands as the second-largest franchise sale in the history of the NBA.

Boris Becker, Usain Bolt, Lothar Matthäus, and others celebrate Puma's 75th anniversary in Herzogenaurach

Throughout his illustrious career as a professional tennis player, Boris Becker has been a steadfast ambassador for Puma, the renowned German brand known for its specialization in crafting athletic and casual footwear, as well as producing high-quality apparel and accessories.

In a remarkable gathering at Puma's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, the legendary former World No. 1 Boris Becker joined forces with sports icons Usain Bolt and Lothar Matthäus to commemorate Puma's 75th-anniversary celebration.

On September 29th, Becker took to his Instagram account to share the joyous festivities, where he posted an array of captivating photos. One of the snapshots featured him alongside the legendary eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt.

Another photograph captured a moment with his countryman, Lothar Matthäus, a 1990 FIFA World Cup champion and recipient of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Boris Becker also shared group pictures that included various other esteemed individuals who graced the occasion.

Puma, with its rich history in major sports, is renowned for sponsoring legendary athletes. Over the years, the brand has been associated with iconic athletes such as Usain Bolt, Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, Becker, and many others.

Established in 1948, Puma's roots trace back to the Dassler Brothers Shoe Factory, co-founded by Rudolf and Adolf "Adi" Dassler in 1924. However, a rift in their partnership in 1948 led to the creation of two sportswear giants: Adidas and Puma.