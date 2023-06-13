Tennis legend Boris Becker sent his heartfelt congratulations to Serbian star Nikola Jokic on his NBA title win.

The Denver Nuggets clinched their maiden NBA title with a 94-89 victory over the Miami Heat, securing a 4-1 series triumph. Nikola Jokic led his team to victory with 28 points, ending the Nuggets' 47-year championship drought.

Jokic was honored as the Finals' MVP, further adding to his remarkable achievements after winning two consecutive overall MVP titles in 2021 and 2022. His impactful performance included 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds, solidifying the Nuggets' hard-fought victory in game five.

Throughout their playoff journey, the Denver Nuggets displayed their dominance by never losing more than twice in any series, culminating in a historic success. With an impressive record of 10 victories in their last 11 postseason games, they proved their mettle and cemented their place in basketball history.

In light of this, Boris Becker took to Instagram stories to congratulate Nikola Jokic on his outstanding achievement. The six-time Grand Slam champion wrote:

"Joker is class act."

Boris Becker via his Instagram stories.

He added:

"Just gotta love this guy! Congratulations!"

Becker via his Instagram stories.

Boris Becker congratulates Novak Djokovic on winning his 23rd Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Fifteen.

Novak Djokovic achieved a historic milestone by winning his 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). He outclassed Casper Ruud to secure his third Roland-Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Following the match, Boris Becker, the ex-coach of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, congratulated him on Instagram, writing:

"Lion King, @djokernole, you did it. And how you did it - with confidence, skill and style. Biggest congrats for your record breaking 23rd #grandslam title @rolandgarros. What an outstanding achievement, considering where you come from."

The German went on to say that he is proud to have been a part of Djokovic's team and to have helped him win six Majors out of 23. He added that he is looking forward to seeing the Serb compete at the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.

"I am proud to have been part of your team winning six of those 23 together. Moreover, I am thrilled about what's coming next for you: With @wimbledon calling you're surely not done yet. Keep it up and see you soon, 'Schatzi'," Boris Becker wrote.

