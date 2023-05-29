Boris Becker congratulates Novak Djokovic on "good start" to French Open 2023

Former World No. 1 Boris Becker has publicly congratulated Novak Djokovic for a good start to the French Open 2023. This comes following Djokovic's impressive victory over Aleksandar Kovacevic in the first round of the claycourt Major.

Djokovic defeated the American in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Monday to score his eighth straight Grand Slam victory of the year. It was a masterclass of precision service and unyielding baseline play, hallmarks of Djokovic's game that have been instrumental in his success on the global stage.

Taking immediately to Instagram, Becker wished the Serbian ace, writing:

"Good start of the tournament."

Novak Djokovic at French Open 2023

It is noteworthy that Boris Becker and Novak Djokovic share a rich history together. The German tennis legend coached Djokovic from 2013 to 2016, during which time the Serbian player won six Grand Slam titles, lending further significance to this public acknowledgment.

Novak Djokovic eyeing 23rd Grand Slam title at French Open 2023

2023 French Open - Day Two

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic will be aiming for his 23rd Grand Slam title and his third trophy at the French Open over the coming fortnight. This comes in the wake of the shocking news that his long-time rival, Rafael Nadal, has pulled out of the tournament due to injury.

Djokovic, currently ranked World No. 3, has been in sublime form this season. Notably, he clinched the Australian Open at the start of the year, marking his 22nd Grand Slam win, and has been an exemplar of consistency and perseverance on the court. With Nadal sidelined, Djokovic's path to the French Open title seems less fraught.

The Serbian player's previous victories at the French Open came in 2016 and 2021, making him one of only eight men to have won all four Grand Slam titles at least once. A third French Open win would further strengthen Djokovic's position in the annals of tennis history.

Djokovic's potential competitors in the race for the Roland Garros title include Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked World No. 1, Stefanos Tsitsipas and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. However, given Djokovic's track record and recent form, he remains the bookmaker's favorite for the title.

Following his victory over Kovacevic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion will take on Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the 2023 French Open. The Hungarian defeated local lad Hugo Grenier in his opener at the tournament to set up a meeting with the third seed.

