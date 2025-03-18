Boris Becker delighted by Daniil Medvedev & Grigor Dimitrov's 'relaxed' discussion about Indian Wells

Boris Becker was delighted to see Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov discussing their experience at this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open in a video. The legend of the sport was happy about the fact that professional tennis players have these platforms to discuss their experiences both on and off the court.

When Boris Becker was at the peak of his career as a professional tennis player, social media platforms weren't around. The press was the only conduct that could be used by players to share their experiences with viewers. That has changed thanks to social media and the internet.

Boris Becker reshared a video on X, in which the current ATP stars can be seen discussing Daniil Medvedev's unusual celebration during one of his matches at this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. The German veteran was fascinated to see the Russian star openly talking about the way he celebrated his victories against Arthur Fils and Tommy Paul. Boris wrote in the caption:

"What a nice idea bringing the players together in a relaxed environment!"

Grigor Dimitrov had a different journey over the course of this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. The Bulgarian had a wonderful start to the tournament against players such as Gael Monfils and Nuno Borges. But the draw eventually led Dimitrov to confront the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, which he lost 1-6, 1-6 in the round of 16.

"Lots of excuses and looooong explanations" - Boris Becker's on Iga Swiatek's explanation about emotional outburst at 2025 Indian Wells

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10 - Source: Getty

Boris Becker had plenty to say about other matters that shook the tennis community in recent days. Iga Swiatek, one of the most popular players from the WTA Tour, released a statement talking about her experience regarding fan backlash and an emotional outburst that took place on the court during the BNP Paribas Open semi-final loss against Mirra Andreeva.

The Pole expressed how the fan community never seemed to be content with her behaviour on the court. Boris Becker quickly jumped in on the matter. The German veteran said that Swiatek's statement was "lots of excuses and long explanations". Boris wrote on his X:

"Lots of excuses and looooong explanations... not sure anymore! Usually always supporting the players! I wish Iga to find her peace on the tennis court! She is a proven champion!"

Regardless of what the tennis community had to say, Iga Swiatek expressed regret over smashing a ball close to where a ball boy was standing. Swiatek is set to compete at the upcoming Miami Open, where the four-time French Open winner will attempt to add yet another WTA 1000 trophy to her collection. It remains to be seen what kind of reaction the player will get from her fans once she steps on the court of the Hard Rock Stadium in the next few days.

