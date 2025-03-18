Boris Becker unconvinced by Iga Swiatek's 'excuses' in emotional message about controversial Indian Wells outburst

Iga Swiatek recently penned a lengthy, emotional message addressing her controversial behavior with a ball boy at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open and the scrutiny on her displays of emotion. Boris Becker has shared his thoughts on the Pole's extensive explanation regarding her behavior.

Ad

Swiatek's title defense at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells ended in a loss to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals. In a controversial moment during the clash, the World No. 2 angrily smashed the ball given to her by a ball boy, which led to her being booed by the crowd and copping significant backlash from the tennis community.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Iga Swiatek admitted that she was not proud of her frustrated display and revealed that she had promptly apologized to the ball boy for venting out her anger so close to him.

Ad

Trending

"It's true - I expressed frustration in a way I'm not proud of. My intention was never to aim the ball at anyone but merely to release my frustration by bouncing it on the ground. I immediately apologized to the ball boy, we made eye contact, and nodded to each other when I expressed regret that it happened near him," Iga Swiatek wrote.

Ad

However, the Pole also bemoaned the "harsh judgments" she received in the aftermath of the incident, alleging double standards in how she was treated compared to other players who engaged in similar behavior.

"I've seen many players bounce balls in frustration, and frankly, I didn't expect such harsh judgments. Usually, I control such impulses, so half-jokingly I can say I lack experience in this and misjudged my aim in the heat of the moment," she added.

Ad

Furthermore, Swiatek called out how she was perceived as robotic and "inhuman" when she maintained her focus on the court, only to be criticized for being immature and "hysterical" when she chose to showcase her emotions.

"When I'm highly focused and don't show many emotions on court, I'm called a robot, my attitude labeled as inhuman. Now that I'm more expressive, showing feelings or struggling internally, I'm suddenly labeled immature or hysterical," she said.

Ad

However, Boris Becker asserted that while he was usually quick to support the players, he felt unconvinced by Iga Swiatek's "excuses" and long explanations. Nevertheless, Becker expressed his desire for the Pole to regain her peace of mind on the court.

"Lots of excuses and looooong explanations… not sure anymore! Usually always supporting the players ! I wish Iga to find her peace on the tennis 🎾 court ! She is a proven champion!" Becker posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The German had previously also called attention to Swiatek's "angry" conduct during her semifinal loss at Indian Wells.

Iga Swiatek: "I must constantly adapt, it's particularly challenging for me right now"

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

In her Instagram post, Iga Swiatek opened up about constantly needing to adapt while on tour and admitted that she found it particularly difficult to work on herself and her mindset at the moment.

Ad

The World No. 2 also made it clear that athletes weren't robots as she acknowledged that her 2025 season hasn't been as successful as her past three remarkable seasons.

"I evolve, opponents evolve, and I must constantly adapt. It's never easy, and it's particularly challenging for me right now," Iga Swiatek posted. "Sport is not played by robots. I've had three incredible seasons, but nothing comes effortlessly, and there's no guarantee results will always be easy or under control. That's life, and that's sport."

Iga Swiatek signed off by looking ahead to her campaign at the Miami Open. Following a first-round bye, the Pole will face Caroline Garcia or Anna Bondar in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback