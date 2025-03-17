Iga Swiatek compared to Serena Williams as American journalist calls out double standards in reaction to Pole's Indian Wells outburst

Iga Swiatek's controversial outburst at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open has sparked a comparison to Serena Williams, with American journalist Gibson Johns alleging double standards. Johns suggested that Williams would've received much harsher criticism if she had displayed similar behavior.

Ad

Swiatek's title defense at Indian Wells ended in a disappointing 7-6(1), 1-6, 6-3 loss to Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 2 was visibly frustrated while trailing in the third set of the encounter, venting out her anger by smashing the ball handed to her by a ball kid. The Pole's gesture was met with loud boos from the spectators.

Although fans were quick to criticize Iga Swiatek for her contentious conduct, Gibon Johns argued that Serena Williams would have caused "inescapable" discourse if she had behaved in such a manner.

Ad

Trending

"If Serena did this it would've created an inescapable international debate that lasted for weeks," Johns posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, an X user pushed back against Johns' claim by arguing that the 23-time Grand Slam champion had engaged in "way worse" outbursts during her playing days.

"I love Serena but you should be super young cause she did way worst," the user commented.

Although Gibson Johns acknowledged Williams' past conduct, he maintained that it would've been "impossible" for such an incident involving the American to go unnoticed like it seemingly had for Iga Swiatek.

Ad

"I followed her career for 20 years I’m aware of what she’s done. What I’m saying is that I have barely heard a peep about this moment and that would’ve been impossible if this was Serena," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Johns' complaints about Swiatek's outburst being overlooked, tennis legend Boris Becker shared his reaction to the incident.

Boris Becker reacts to Iga Swiatek's 'angry' gesture in Indian Wells SF loss

Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

Following the controversy at Indian Wells, Boris Becker weighed in on Iga Swiatek's "angry" gesture in response to a user's criticism about the Pole being a "sore loser."

Ad

"Iga got little angry...," Becker posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pole will look to put the incident behind her as she gears up for her campaign at the Miami Open. Following a first-round bye, the second seed will face Caroline Garcia or a qualifier in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event.

Swiatek will aim to deliver a stronger performance after suffering a shock 6-4, 6-2 upset to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round of the tournament last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas