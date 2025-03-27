Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction as Jannik Sinner stays ahead of Carlos Alcaraz & Alexander Zverev to lead ATP Race after Miami Open amid doping ban

Boris Becker shared a one-word reaction to Jannik Sinner staying No.1 on the ATP Race Rankings despite having played only one event in 2025. The Italian has only played at the Australian Open so far, as he is out of action for the next three months due to his doping ban.

Sinner won the title in Melbourne, giving him 2000 points and taking him to the top of the race rankings. However, despite the Italian being out of action on the Tour, none of his closest competitors will have toppled him by the Sunshine Double ends.

Alexander Zverev was the runner-up in Melbourne, which gave the German 1300 points. However, since then, the World No. 2 has been in declining form, winning six of his next 11 matches. His recent three-set loss to Arthur Fils at the Miami Open takes his season points to 1665. Zverev is still adrift of Sinner's tally by 335 points despite playing seven events compared to the Italian's one.

Carlos Alcaraz won 500 points from his title run at Rotterdam, but his inconsistent results, including his opening round loss against David Goffin in Miami, put his points tally for the season at 1410.

Tennis Insider Jose Morgado shared this point on social media, to which former World No. 1 Boris Becker had a one-word reaction.

"Wow," said Becker (via X).

Novak Djokovic is the only one who can end up within 200 points of Sinner's tally. If the Serb can win his seventh title in Miami, he will finish 1860 with points, about 140 points away from Sinner. But even in that case, the Serb will have played more events than the Italian (5).

Jannik Sinner still leads the ATP Rankings as well

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

When Jannik Sinner was banned for three months due to his doping violations, it was expected that his nearest competitors, like Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, would be able to narrow the gap to the Italian on the ATP rankings. However, both the Spaniard and the German have failed to do so.

Sinner's biggest points cut would have been the 1000 points from last year's Miami Open title. However, Alcaraz already failed to defend his 1000 points from Indian Wells last year, and his second-round exit in Miami meant a further 190 points deduction from his tally.

Zverev did not have too many points to defend at Indian Wells, but he reached the semifinals of the Miami Open last year. A fourth-round loss there this year means another 300 points loss for the German, making the gap to Sinner even more.

Sinner will have a further 600-point deduction as he will not defend his points from last year's Monte Carlo semifinal and Madrid quarterfinal runs due to the suspension. That will hand a final opportunity to the likes of Zverev and Alcaraz to catch up. The Italian will be back in Rome, where he will have no points to defend as he did not play in the event last year.

