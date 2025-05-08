Boris Becker drops 1-word reaction to Luis Enrique's emotional comment about his late daughter after guiding PSG to UCL Final

Tennis legend, Boris Becker, reacted to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager, Luis Enrique’s heartfelt story of his daughter. Enrique’s daughter, Xana, passed away at the age of nine, in 2019, due to bone cancer. As PSG qualified for the finals of the UCL, the renowned manager brought back the memories of his daughter when he won the UCL with FC Barcelona in 2015.

PSG defeated Arsenal in the semifinals with an aggregate score of 3-1 on May 7. PSG had already entered the home leg with a lead of one goal and sealed the victory with the help of Achraf Hakimi’s goal in the 72nd minute. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka scored a goal in the 76th minute, but it was too late before ‘The Gunners’ could stage a comeback. PSG will face Inter in the finals on May 31. Inter reached the finals by defeating FC Barcelona with an aggregate score of 7-6.

Luis Enrique managed Barca from 2014-2017. In the year 2014-15, he won the treble with the team. As PSG reached the finals, the former footballer, while talking to the Touchline, spoke about his daughter being present at the 2015 UCL win in Berlin.

"I have incredible memories, because my daughter loved parties. And I'm sure that wherever she is, she's still partying. I remember an incredible photo I have with her, at the Champions League final in Berlin, after winning the UCL, placing a Barça flag on the pitch…," he stated.

He even hoped to win the UCL with PSG and believes that Xana will be present in Munich spiritually.

"I hope to be able to do the same with PSG. My daughter won't be there physically, but she will be there spiritually. And that, for me, is very important," Enrique further added.

In this post by the Touchline, six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker replied with a one-word reaction.

“Word,” Becker wrote on X.

The UEFA Champions League final is going to be hosted in Munich, which is the hometown of Boris Becker. The German’s comment underscores the emotional value of Enrique’s words, adding a moral sentiment ahead of the biggest football match of the year.

Becker is a huge football fan and is a stern supporter of FC Bayern Munich. He even recently reacted to Mohammed Salah renewing his contract with Liverpool FC.

Boris Becker reaction to Mohamed Salah signing new Liverpool contract

Boris Becker at the Chelsea FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2019-20 season: First Leg - Source: Getty

Mohammed Salah has been Liverpool’s icon for many years now. His contract with the franchise was coming to an end, and many speculated that the contract might not be renewed.

Liverpool won the English Premier League this season after five years. Salah finally broke the silence regarding his transfer as he told the fans that he wished to win more trophies with the team in the upcoming years. The 32-year-old has been associated with the team for eight years and has extended the contract for two more years.

On the new contract signing, Boris Becker posted an Instagram story with Salah’s quotes.

“Word from Mo,” Becker captioned the story.

Becker’s constant reactions to football news reflect his love for the sport, which he follows as closely as he does tennis.

